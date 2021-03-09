RVC Starlight Theatre Announces 2021 Season Will Go On With Some Changes

RVC Starlight Theatre has announced that it's official that they will be moving forward with their 2021 season. However, changes have been made this season in order to accommodate guidelines and be safer as a whole.

Learn more about the changes to the season below:

1. There will be new shows for this season.

This was done in an effort to decrease the size of the casts and thus increase the ability to distance and stay safe on stage. The company's previous season, dubbed, "The Season Worth Waiting For," will truly test its namesake as they will be moving it to next season. New shows will be announced soon.



2. There will be a later start date to the season.



Due to the overwhelming uncertainty of the season in general, the company believes that starting later will give them time to make sure the shows are terrific and give the community more time for vaccinations to be distributed. The first show will open on July 7 and the season's closing date will be August 27. Ticket information is forthcoming.



3. Shows will run for two weeks back to back.



Typically, there is a latency of about a month between the first run of an individual show to the second run of it. Out of an abundance of caution, the company is changing that and keeping the show dates succinctly to two-week runs.



4. Shows will operate at 20% capacity.



Unfortunately, due to state and local guidelines, the company's seating bowl, while normally able to fit up to 1041 patrons, will only be housing 200 each performance.

Stay up to date on information on the company's Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/rvcstarlighttheatre/.