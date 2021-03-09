Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

RVC Starlight Theatre Announces 2021 Season Will Go On With Some Changes

The shows and ticketing information will be announced shortly.

Mar. 9, 2021  
RVC Starlight Theatre Announces 2021 Season Will Go On With Some Changes

RVC Starlight Theatre has announced that it's official that they will be moving forward with their 2021 season. However, changes have been made this season in order to accommodate guidelines and be safer as a whole.

Learn more about the changes to the season below:

1. There will be new shows for this season.

This was done in an effort to decrease the size of the casts and thus increase the ability to distance and stay safe on stage. The company's previous season, dubbed, "The Season Worth Waiting For," will truly test its namesake as they will be moving it to next season. New shows will be announced soon.

2. There will be a later start date to the season.

Due to the overwhelming uncertainty of the season in general, the company believes that starting later will give them time to make sure the shows are terrific and give the community more time for vaccinations to be distributed. The first show will open on July 7 and the season's closing date will be August 27. Ticket information is forthcoming.

3. Shows will run for two weeks back to back.

Typically, there is a latency of about a month between the first run of an individual show to the second run of it. Out of an abundance of caution, the company is changing that and keeping the show dates succinctly to two-week runs.

4. Shows will operate at 20% capacity.

Unfortunately, due to state and local guidelines, the company's seating bowl, while normally able to fit up to 1041 patrons, will only be housing 200 each performance.

Stay up to date on information on the company's Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/rvcstarlighttheatre/.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Alice Ripley: Original Artwork Mug (Blue)
Beltress T-Shirt
Patti Murin: Love Is An Open Pour Onesie

Related Articles View More Chicago Stories
LIVE FROM NICHOLS CONCERT HALL Chamber Music Concert Series Begins April 11 Photo

LIVE FROM NICHOLS CONCERT HALL Chamber Music Concert Series Begins April 11

Metropolis Presents Virtual Night Of Comedy With Mike Toomey And Friends Photo

Metropolis Presents Virtual Night Of Comedy With Mike Toomey And Friends

Hate Crimes Against Asian Americans Is Focus Of Collaboractions CRUCIAL CONNECTIONS Photo

Hate Crimes Against Asian Americans Is Focus Of Collaboraction's CRUCIAL CONNECTIONS

The University of Chicago Presents and Japan Society co-Present SHOMYO: Buddhist Ritual Ch Photo

The University of Chicago Presents and Japan Society co-Present SHOMYO: Buddhist Ritual Chant


More Hot Stories For You

  • Flat Rock Playhouse Studio 52 Presents Virtual Spring Mini-Mester
  • Exclusive: Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP Returns in Virtual Format This Year
  • Davidson Community Players Present ROUNDING THIRD
  • The Breath Project Announces New Play Commission Initiative