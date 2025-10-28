RUTH PAGE'S THE NUTCRACKER Celebrates 60 Years at the Ruth Page Center For the Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Ruth Page Center for the Arts will present its annual live production of “Ruth Page's The Nutcracker” featuring original choreography by the legendary Ruth Page and directed by the artistic team of Victor Alexander, Dolores Long, Birute Barodicaite, Dori Rothschild, Chrissy Lacny and Renardo Johnson.

Chicago's longest-running “Nutcracker” has delighted tens of thousands of fans and begins this season with a special one-act version, Ruth Page's The Nutcracker Suite, at the Beverly Arts Center (2407 W 111th St.), Saturday, Nov. 22 at 1 and 5 p.m. The acclaimed full-length version will open at Governors State University's The Center for the Performing Arts, (1 University Pkwy.,) Saturday, Dec. 6 at 1and 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 7 at 3 p.m. The ballet returns to Northeastern Illinois University's (NEIU) Salme Harju Steinberg Fine Arts Center, 3701 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. Saturday, Dec. 13 at 1and 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. The final weekend of performances is at the College of Lake County's (CLC) James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts, 19351 W. Washington St. in Grayslake, Saturday, Dec. 20 at 1 and 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 22 at 1 p.m.

Originally presented at the Arie Crown Theatre from 1965 until 1997, this production recreates highlights from Ruth Page's beloved original full-length staging. It features exquisite dancing, world-renowned guest artists, stunning costumes and magical settings in the Land of Snow and Land of Sweets.

The 2025 production of “Ruth Page's The Nutcracker '' features a cast curated from local and international dance artists. In keeping with Ms. Page's emphasis on children's involvement, additionally cast are students from Ruth Page School of Dance's Professional Dance and Young Dancer Training Programs.

Established by Artistic Director Victor Alexander, the Ruth Page Professional Dance Training Program serves as a bridge between studio training and a professional dance career. Dancers train and rehearse daily throughout the school year focusing on refining ballet and contemporary techniques in an international environment of performers, educators, and mentors. This program is designed for students between the ages of 17-25 who have completed high school and are preparing for a professional career. Dancers are guided and mentored by Alexander, alongside Associate Director Dolores Long and Artistic Associate Maray Gutierrez. They are joined in performances by notable guest artists and choreographers, expanding the sphere of their professional work.

Having already established herself as an internationally acclaimed dancer, choreographer and arts patron, Ruth Page created a performing arts center where artistic expression could thrive. The Ruth Page Center, led by Executive Director, Sara Schumann, is widely recognized as an integral part of the global dance community not only for its history through founder, Ruth Page, but also for the essential programs vital to the cultural landscape of Chicago. For more information about Ruth Page Center for the Arts and its programs visit RuthPage.org.