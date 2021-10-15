PrideArts Fall Film Festival To Feature 32 Short Films November 1-29

PrideArts today announced a film festival of 32 short films from nine countries. The unusually diverse selection of films was chosen by a PrideArts panel that reviewed hundreds of submissions.

The films address a wide range of issues and situations that are common across many cultures, including: defining oneself as an LGBTQ person, family relations, forming and building connections with others, body image, and survival under political and economic pressures. The films will be shown over four separate programs of approximately ninety minutes per program, with each program streaming for one week.



The festival will kick off from November 1-8 with a selection of 11 short films from Pakistan curated by the Aks International Minorities Festival - a global human rights initiative designed to facilitate socio-political and cultural dialogues. Launched in April 2014, Aks aims to promote the visibility of minorities and marginalized groups and communities.

The Aks Festival, held annually in both Pakistan and Denmark, screens films accompanied by discussions and debates, organizes educational programs/workshops, and produces performing arts events that promote awareness and dialogue about issues impacting minority groups. The festival's leaders are queer and trans Pakistanis, and Pakistanis in diaspora.

More information on the Aks Festival is available at www.aksfestival.com.