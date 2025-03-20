Porchlight Reveals Dancers and Young Performers for CHICAGO SINGS 30 YEARS OF PORCHLIGHT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Porchlight Music Theatre has revealed the young performers and dancers who will be joining its previously unveiled slate of Porchlight favorites and special guests at its annual fundraising concert celebrating Porchlight’s 30th anniversary, Chicago Sings 30 Years of Porchlight, Monday, May 12 at 7 p.m., with a 5:30 p.m. reception, at the House of Blues Chicago. Chicago Sings 30 Years of Porchlight is co-directed by Porchlight’s Artistic Director Michael Weber and Producing and Casting Associate Frankie Leo Bennett with David Fiorello as music director and Morgan DiFonzo as choreographer.

Attendees may experience the night with a main floor ticket, $200 per person, that includes reserved table seating on the main floor and access to the pre-show cocktail hour with complimentary drinks and appetizer buffet before the performance or a back of the house ticket for $175 per person, that includes reserved highboy seating and access to a pre-show cocktail hour with an appetizer buffet and open bar. In addition, a limited number of box seats are available for sponsors. Sponsorships are available now by reaching out to Kellie@PorchlightMusicTheatre.org and tickets are now on sale.

Chicago Sings 30 Years of Porchlight includes live performances by Chicago music theatre’s best loved artists highlighting three decades of Porchlight productions including Into the Woods, Dreamgirls, Sweeney Todd, Ragtime, A Chorus Line, Sophisticated Ladies, Cabaret, the presentation of the 2025 Guy Adkins Award for Excellence in the Advancement of Music Theatre in Chicago to Heidi Kettenring by last year's recipient Roberta Duchak and more.

The new, additional cast includes, from Fun Home, young performers Eli Vander Griend, Austin Hartung, Charlie Long, Hayes McCracken, Tessa Mae Pundsack and Meena Sood. In addition Ari and Leo Ratner will join their mother Genevieve Thiers for Chicago Sings 30 Years of Porchlight. The dance corps, including Choreographer Morgan DiFonzo, are Ivan Bracy Jr., Emily Ling Mei and Nataki Rennie.

