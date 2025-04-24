Poland's Jazztopad Festival To Return To Manhattan & Brooklyn

The festival will run from June 13-18.
The Polish festival Jazztopad will return to New York City for its ninth edition from June 13–18, 2025, continuing its mission of building bridges between the most adventurous voices in contemporary improvised music. With concerts and events across Manhattan and Brooklyn, this year's edition once again invites audiences into intimate, boundary-erasing performances by internationally celebrated artists and emerging innovators.
Presented by the National Forum of Music in Wrocław in partnership with the Polish Cultural Institute New York, Jazztopad NYC has become a vital satellite of Poland's most forward-thinking jazz festival. Each year, Artistic Director Piotr Turkiewicz brings together cutting-edge artists from across the globe, creating a creative platform that emphasizes new work, improvisational exchange, and international collaboration.
The 2025 edition features a compelling lineup of artists who blend traditional practices with contemporary experimentation—from raga and maqam to free jazz and electroacoustic performance. The events unfold in singular spaces across the city, including Dizzy's Club at Jazz at Lincoln Center, David Rubenstein Atrium at Lincoln Center, Rizzoli Bookstore, Barbès, and private living rooms, offering a mix of high-profile premieres and intimate, community-driven sessions.
“I've always believed the best jazz festivals don't just present music—they build communities across borders,” says Artistic Director Piotr Turkiewicz. “This year's New York edition reflects our most global vision yet. From Japanese koto traditions and Iraqi maqam to Mexican vibraphone improvisation and Polish string quartet textures, these artists are redefining what improvised music can sound like in a truly international context.”
“Improvisation is a universal language. Jazztopad invites musicians to speak across cultural vocabularies—sometimes for the first time,” Turkiewicz continues. “It's not about seamless fusion, but real conversation—creative exchange in real time. That's why I'm especially proud of this year's premieres and small-room collaborations. You can hear the risk, the trust, and the wonder in the sound.”
2025 JAZZTOPAD NYC SCHEDULE
Michiyo Yagi and Hamid Drake duo with Wacław Zimpel
Venue: David Rubenstein Atrium at Lincoln Center
Line up:
Michiyo Yagi –koto
Hamid Drake –drums
Wacław Zimpel –alto clarinet, khaen, electronics
Partner: The Japan Foundation
Waclaw Zimpel, Arun Ramamurthy & Brooklyn Raga Massive with special guest Amir ElSaffar
Venue: David Rubenstein Atrium at Lincoln Center
Line up:
Wacław Zimpel –alto clarinet, khaen, electronics
Brooklyn Raga Massive
Amir ElSaffar –trumpet
Patricia Brennan & Maciej Obara duo
Venue: Rizzoli Bookstore , 1133 Broadway, New York, NY 10010
Line up:
Patricia Brennan- vibraphone
Maciej Obara- saxophone
Jazztopad Festival at Barbès
Venue: Barbès, 376 9th St. Brooklyn, NY
Line up:
To be confirmed
Concerts in Living Rooms
Line up:
Jazztopad Festival artists
To be confirmed
Maciej Obara NYC Quartet feat. John Patitucci, Nasheet Waits, Dominik Wania
Venue: Dizzy's Club at Jazz at Lincoln Center, 10 Columbus Circle New York, NY
Line up:
Maciej Obara –saxophone
Dominik Wania – f piano
John Patitucci –double bass
Nasheet Waits –drums
Immanuel Wilkins & Lutosławski Quartet –world premiere
Venue: Dizzy's Club at Jazz at Lincoln Center, 10 Columbus Circle New York, NY
Line up:
Immanuel Wilkins –saxophone
Lutosławski Quartet:
Roksana Kwaśnikowska –1st violin
Marcin Markowicz –2nd violin
Artur Rozmysłowicz –viola
Maciej Młodawski –cello
Immanuel Wilkins & Lutosławski Quartet – Canadian premiere
Vancouver International Jazz Festival
Venue: Western Front, 303 East 8th Ave, Vancouver BC V5T 1S1
Line up:
Immanuel Wilkins –saxophone
Lutosławski Quartet:
Roksana Kwaśnikowska –1st violin
Marcin Markowicz –2nd violin
Artur Rozmysłowicz –viola
Maciej Młodawski –cello
Videos