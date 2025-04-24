Poland's Jazztopad Festival To Return To Manhattan & Brooklyn

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Polish festival Jazztopad will return to New York City for its ninth edition from June 13–18, 2025, continuing its mission of building bridges between the most adventurous voices in contemporary improvised music. With concerts and events across Manhattan and Brooklyn, this year's edition once again invites audiences into intimate, boundary-erasing performances by internationally celebrated artists and emerging innovators.

Presented by the National Forum of Music in Wrocław in partnership with the Polish Cultural Institute New York, Jazztopad NYC has become a vital satellite of Poland's most forward-thinking jazz festival. Each year, Artistic Director Piotr Turkiewicz brings together cutting-edge artists from across the globe, creating a creative platform that emphasizes new work, improvisational exchange, and international collaboration.

The 2025 edition features a compelling lineup of artists who blend traditional practices with contemporary experimentation—from raga and maqam to free jazz and electroacoustic performance. The events unfold in singular spaces across the city, including Dizzy's Club at Jazz at Lincoln Center, David Rubenstein Atrium at Lincoln Center, Rizzoli Bookstore, Barbès, and private living rooms, offering a mix of high-profile premieres and intimate, community-driven sessions.

“I've always believed the best jazz festivals don't just present music—they build communities across borders,” says Artistic Director Piotr Turkiewicz. “This year's New York edition reflects our most global vision yet. From Japanese koto traditions and Iraqi maqam to Mexican vibraphone improvisation and Polish string quartet textures, these artists are redefining what improvised music can sound like in a truly international context.”

“Improvisation is a universal language. Jazztopad invites musicians to speak across cultural vocabularies—sometimes for the first time,” Turkiewicz continues. “It's not about seamless fusion, but real conversation—creative exchange in real time. That's why I'm especially proud of this year's premieres and small-room collaborations. You can hear the risk, the trust, and the wonder in the sound.”

2025 JAZZTOPAD NYC SCHEDULE

June 13, 2025, Friday, 7.30 PM

Michiyo Yagi and Hamid Drake duo with Wacław Zimpel

Venue: David Rubenstein Atrium at Lincoln Center

Line up:

Michiyo Yagi –koto

Hamid Drake –drums

Wacław Zimpel –alto clarinet, khaen, electronics

Partner: The Japan Foundation

June 14, 2025, Saturday, 7.30 PM

Waclaw Zimpel, Arun Ramamurthy & Brooklyn Raga Massive with special guest Amir ElSaffar

Venue: David Rubenstein Atrium at Lincoln Center

Line up:

Wacław Zimpel –alto clarinet, khaen, electronics

Brooklyn Raga Massive

Amir ElSaffar –trumpet

June 15, 2025, Sunday, 4.30 PM

Patricia Brennan & Maciej Obara duo

Venue: Rizzoli Bookstore , 1133 Broadway, New York, NY 10010

Line up:

Patricia Brennan- vibraphone

Maciej Obara- saxophone

June 15, 2025, Sunday, TBC

Jazztopad Festival at Barbès

Venue: Barbès, 376 9th St. Brooklyn, NY

Line up:

To be confirmed

June 16, 2025, Monday, TBC

Concerts in Living Rooms

Line up:

Jazztopad Festival artists

To be confirmed

June 17, 2025, Tuesday,7.00 PM, 9.00 PM

Maciej Obara NYC Quartet feat. John Patitucci, Nasheet Waits, Dominik Wania

Venue: Dizzy's Club at Jazz at Lincoln Center, 10 Columbus Circle New York, NY

Line up:

Maciej Obara –saxophone

Dominik Wania – f piano

John Patitucci –double bass

Nasheet Waits –drums

June 18, 2025, Wednesday, 7.00 PM and 9.00 PM

Immanuel Wilkins & Lutosławski Quartet –world premiere

Venue: Dizzy's Club at Jazz at Lincoln Center, 10 Columbus Circle New York, NY

Line up:

Immanuel Wilkins –saxophone

Lutosławski Quartet:

Roksana Kwaśnikowska –1st violin

Marcin Markowicz –2nd violin

Artur Rozmysłowicz –viola

Maciej Młodawski –cello

June 20, 2025, Friday, 7.00 PM and 9.30 PM

Immanuel Wilkins & Lutosławski Quartet – Canadian premiere

Vancouver International Jazz Festival

Venue: Western Front, 303 East 8th Ave, Vancouver BC V5T 1S1

Line up:

Immanuel Wilkins –saxophone

Lutosławski Quartet:

Roksana Kwaśnikowska –1st violin

Marcin Markowicz –2nd violin

Artur Rozmysłowicz –viola

Maciej Młodawski –cello

Comments