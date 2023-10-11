Pianist Haskell Small Continues His CELEBRATION OF HEALING Concert Tour At Epiphany Center for the Arts, November 16

Renowned pianist Haskell Small to perform Beethoven's Diabelli variations at Epiphany Center in Chicago on November 16.

Oct. 11, 2023

Pianist Haskell Small (www.haskellsmall.com) will tour nine key cities in the US with his program Celebration of Healing, performing Beethoven's Diabelli Variations.

His next official out-of-town stop will be at the Epiphany Center for the Arts in Chicago during their Golden Hour series, a series in the Cafe/Bar that provides additional free live music with food and drink specials. Haskell will perform the Beethoven Diabelli Variations, then - from the sublime to the ridiculous - Haskell will round out the evening with jazz-influenced free improvisations.

In 2021, Composer and Pianist Haskell Small suffered a debilitating stroke that rendered his left hand and foot paralyzed. At the time, Small feared his accomplished professional career would come to an end. Two years later, he is not only playing piano again (with both hands!) but set to embark on a nationwide Celebration of Healing tour launching in his hometown of Washington, DC in September. He will be the subject of a documentary film entitled Small Steps directed by Christopher McGuinness to be released later this fall. The trailer for this documentary-in-progress can be viewed here (https://youtu.be/lUVu4sxQpqQ?si=AI8GCXWi2OiSj3Bx).

Haskell Small's Celebration of Healing: Epiphany Center for the Arts

Thursday, November 16, 2023, 5-8 pm 
Epiphany Hall - 201 S Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607

Tickets: Free with RSVP available at Click Here
More information available at www.haskellsmall.com

Attended parking is available in the parking garage located at 1608 W. Adams or 1640 w Jackson Blvd.  In addition to ample metered spots surrounding the property. We also recommended checking out the Spot Hero app for spaces nearby.

Epiphany's campus is 100% ADA accessible and compliant. Hosts will be able to help with elevator use if necessary and help you find the best spot based on your ticket.




Recommended For You