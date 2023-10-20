Photos & Video: Get a First Look at BRIGADOON at Music Theater Works

Music Theater Works’ Lerner and Loewe’s Brigadoon in the North Theatre at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts In Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, is now playing through November 12. Brigadoon’s book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, directed by Sasha Gerritson, assistant directed and choreographed by Clayton Cross and music directed by Michael McBride. The performance schedule is Wednesdays at 1 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. Complete performance schedule is included at the end of this release. Tickets are now on sale from $39 to $106 with tickets for guests 25 years old and younger available at half-price at MusicTheaterWorks.com or by calling the Music Theater Works box office at the North Shore Center, 847.673.6300. Group discounts are also available for groups of 10 or more by contacting 847.920.5360.

Get a first look at photos below!

The mythical village Brigadoon, in the misty Scottish Highlands, appears for a single day every hundred years. When two American tourists, Tommy and Jeff, get lost and stumble on the village on this magical day, Tommy falls in love with one of its residents and must decide whether to return to the world he knows or stay in Brigadoon - forever. The classic musical, Lerner and Loewe’s Brigadoon, is a romantic classic that inspired the MGM movie and countless productions around the world with its score that features Broadway songs that have become standards including “Almost like Being in Love,” “Come to Me, Bend to Me” and “Heather on the Hill.”

The cast of Lerner and Loewe’s Brigadoon includes Conor Jordan (he/him, Tommy Albright); Sarah Obert (she/her, Fiona MacLaren); Zachary Linnert (he/him, Jeff Douglas); Madison Kauffman (she/her,Meg Brockie); Luke Nowakowski (any pronoun, Charlie Dalrymple); Stan Austin (he/him, Stuart Dalrymple/ensemble); Will Leonard (he/him, Harry Beaton/Tommy U/S); Bob Sanders (he/him, Archie Beaton, Lundie U/S); Susannah Elizabeth Harvey (she/her, Jean MacLaren); Kent Joseph (he/they, Andrew MacLaren); Timothy Wolf ((he/him, Mr. Lundie); Adam Raso (he/him, Angus MacGuffie/Sandy Dean/ensemble); Delaney Good (she/her, Jane/Fiona U/S); Isa Ramirez (she/her, Maggie Anderson/ensemble); Jimmy Hogan (he/him, Frank/Harry) and Anna Marie Abbate (she/her, ensemble/Kate & Jean/Meg U/S).

Brigadoon’s ensemble includes, in alphabetical order: Theresa Eagan (she/her, ensemble); Emma Jean Eastlund (she/her, ensemble/Jane U/S); Chad Gearig-Howe (he/him/they/them, ensemble, Jeff/Frank/Andrew/Stuart/Archie U/S); David Geinosky (he/him, ensemble/Charlie U/S); Dee Kimpel (she/her, ensemble); Olivia Russell (they/them, ensemble); Alex Villasenor (he/him, ensemble/featured dancer/Sandy/Angus U/S) with Renée Dwyer (she/her, Maggie/Kate U/S).

Lerner and Loewe’s Brigadoon’s creative team is Sasha Gerritson (she/her, director); Clayton Cross (he/him, assistant director/choreographer); Michael McBride (he/him,music director); Ann Davis (she/hers, scenic designer); Andrew Meyers (he/him, lighting designer); Jazmin Aurora Medina (she/her, costume designer); Vija Lapp (sound designer); Alice Salazar (she/her, hair, wig and makeup designer); Emmett Wickersham (props designer); Chris Chase (he/him, production manager); Jennifer King Russell (she/her, company manager); Alison Gonzales (she/her, stage manager); Amber Wuttke (she/her, fight choreographer); Elena Patterson (she/they, intimacy choreographer, she/her); Kathy Logelin (she/her, dialect coach); Anna Marie Abbate (she/her, dance captain); Isa Ramirez (she/her, dance captain); Kristen Brinati (she/her, assistant costume designer/wardrobe run crew); Ethan Colish (he/him, assistant stage manager); Melanie Saso (she/her, assistant hair, wig and makeup designer and hair, wig and makeup runner); Patty Halajian (she/her, stitcher); Cameron Koniarski (he/him, master electrician); Javian Walter (he/him, master electrician); Chelsea Lynn (she/her, lighting programmer); Will Hughes (he/him, scene shop technical director); Forrest Gregor (he/him, production sound engineer); Linda Madonia (she/her, music supervisor); Lauren Talsma (she/her, wardrobe run crew); Reve Smith (they/them, wardrobe run crew cover); Ethan McIntosh (he/him, light board operator); Chase Gruden (he/him, head audio); Averi Paulsen (they/them, audio 2) and Mia Howard (she/her, audio 2).

The Lerner and Loewe’s Brigadoon orchestra includes Michael McBride (he/him,conductor/piano); Hillary Bayley (she/her, violin); Matthew Beck (he/him, reeds); Cara Strauss (she/her, reeds); Greg Strauss (he/him, trumpet); Phil Stanley (french horn);Rafe Bradford (he/him, bass); and Lior Shragg (he/him, percussion). Musicians are members of Chicago Federation of Musicians, Local 10-208.

Photo credit: Brett Beiner

Conor Jordan and Zachary Linnert

Emma Jean Eastlund, Adam Raso and Delaney Good

Sarah Obert and Conor Jordan

Members of the cast

Sarah Obert, Susannah Elizabeth Harvery and Kent Joseph

Madison Kauffmann and Zachary Linnert

Madison Kauffmann

Sarah Obert and BRIGADOON cast members

Members of the cast of BRIGADOON

Foreground: Luke Nowakowski and BRIGADOON cast members

(center) Will Leonard (with sword) and the Brigadoon cast

Susannah Elizabeth Harvey, Timothy Wolf and Luke Nowakowski

Sarah Obert, Timothy Wolf and Conor Jordan

Foreground: Sarah Obert and Conor Jordan with members of the BRIGADOON cast