Photos: TimeLine Theatre Company Presents DEBATE: BALDWIN VS. BUCKLEY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This winter, on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of their legendary duel, TimeLine Theatre Company will present the Chicago premiere of the american vicarious’ Debate: Baldwin vs. Buckley, adapted and directed by Christopher McElroen, January 29 - March 2, 2025. See photos from the production.

Thanks to a unique partnership between TimeLine Theatre and The Theatre School at DePaul University, the Midwest’s leading theatre conservatory and the alma mater of TimeLine’s founders, the internationally acclaimed the american vicarious’ Debate: Baldwin vs. Buckley will be uniquely staged, not in a traditional theater, but in an immersive, site-specific production, tailor-made for Chicago and replicating the feeling of being in the Cambridge Union.

Debate: Baldwin vs. Buckley will be presented at DePaul University’s Cortelyou Commons, located at 2324 N. Fremont St., in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Previews are Wednesday and Thursday, January 29 and 30 at 7:30 p.m. Press Opening is Friday, January 31 at 7:30 p.m. Regular performances continue through March 2: Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday at 2 p.m. Exceptions: There is an added performance on Tuesday, February 18 at 7:30 p.m. No show Wednesday, February 19. Run time is approximately 90 minutes. There is no late seating.

For details regarding free street parking, paid parking, convenient drop off, public transit and accessibility, visit timelinetheatre.com/venues/cortelyou-commons.

Single tickets to Debate: Baldwin vs. Buckley are on sale now, priced $40 - $75. For tickets and information, visit timelinetheatre.com or call the TimeLine Box Office at (773) 281-8463 x6.

Comments