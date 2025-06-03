Photos: See Chicago Dance Kicks Off Chicago Dance Month at Navy Pier

See Chicago Dance, the dance industry's nonprofit service organization celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2025, kicked off the 12th Annual Chicago Dance Month, happening now through June 28, with a record-breaking crowd at their celebration event at Navy Pier, Saturday, May 31. See photos!

Chicago Dance Month, a month-long celebration of Chicago’s dance community, provides more than 30 artists and companies the opportunity to share why Chicago’s dance scene is so strong. This year, Chicago Dance Month performers were selected by the inaugural Community Curatorial Committee, a seven-member cohort of respected artists, administrators, and other community stakeholders.

Chicago Dance Month events and Hot Deal discount offers will be added to future releases and updated regularly on the organization’s newly re-designed, state-of-the-art website, SeeChicagoDance.com.

“The great weather and an incredible lineup, including eight companies and 50 performers representing eight distinct dance forms, with three companies never seen on the Kickoff stage before, we had our largest Kickoff turnout in the program’s history, with more than 350 guests,” said Executive Director Julia Mayer. “We look forward to continuing this momentum throughout the month as we mark our 20th anniversary as an organization and the 12th anniversary of Chicago Dance Month.”



Photo credit: Michelle Reid Photography



The 2025 Chicago Dance Month Kick Off Cast



Ayodele Drum & Dance



Chicago Dance Crash



Ensemble Español Spanish Dance Theater



Hiplet Next



Mexican Folkloric Dance Company of Chicago



MOMENTA Dance Company



Natya Dance Theatre



Praize Productions, Inc.