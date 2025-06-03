 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: See Chicago Dance Kicks Off Chicago Dance Month at Navy Pier

Events will run now through June 28.

By: Jun. 03, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

See Chicago Dance, the dance industry's nonprofit service organization celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2025, kicked off the 12th Annual Chicago Dance Month, happening now through June 28, with a record-breaking crowd at their celebration event at Navy Pier, Saturday, May 31. See photos!

Chicago Dance Month, a month-long celebration of Chicago’s dance community, provides more than 30 artists and companies the opportunity to share why Chicago’s dance scene is so strong. This year, Chicago Dance Month performers were selected by the inaugural Community Curatorial Committee, a seven-member cohort of respected artists, administrators, and other community stakeholders. 

Chicago Dance Month events and Hot Deal discount offers will be added to future releases and updated regularly on the organization’s newly re-designed, state-of-the-art website, SeeChicagoDance.com.

“The great weather and an incredible lineup, including eight companies and 50 performers representing eight distinct dance forms, with three companies never seen on the Kickoff stage before, we had our largest Kickoff turnout in the program’s history, with more than 350 guests,” said Executive Director Julia Mayer. “We look forward to continuing this momentum throughout the month as we mark our 20th anniversary as an organization and the 12th anniversary of Chicago Dance Month.”  
 

Photo credit: Michelle Reid Photography 

Photos: See Chicago Dance Kicks Off Chicago Dance Month at Navy Pier Image
The 2025 Chicago Dance Month Kick Off Cast

Photos: See Chicago Dance Kicks Off Chicago Dance Month at Navy Pier Image
Ayodele Drum & Dance

Photos: See Chicago Dance Kicks Off Chicago Dance Month at Navy Pier Image
Ayodele Drum & Dance

Photos: See Chicago Dance Kicks Off Chicago Dance Month at Navy Pier Image
Chicago Dance Crash

Photos: See Chicago Dance Kicks Off Chicago Dance Month at Navy Pier Image
Chicago Dance Crash

Photos: See Chicago Dance Kicks Off Chicago Dance Month at Navy Pier Image
Ensemble Español Spanish Dance Theater

Photos: See Chicago Dance Kicks Off Chicago Dance Month at Navy Pier Image
Hiplet Next

Photos: See Chicago Dance Kicks Off Chicago Dance Month at Navy Pier Image
Mexican Folkloric Dance Company of Chicago

Photos: See Chicago Dance Kicks Off Chicago Dance Month at Navy Pier Image
Mexican Folkloric Dance Company of Chicago

Photos: See Chicago Dance Kicks Off Chicago Dance Month at Navy Pier Image
MOMENTA Dance Company

Photos: See Chicago Dance Kicks Off Chicago Dance Month at Navy Pier Image
MOMENTA Dance Company

Photos: See Chicago Dance Kicks Off Chicago Dance Month at Navy Pier Image
Natya Dance Theatre

Photos: See Chicago Dance Kicks Off Chicago Dance Month at Navy Pier Image
Natya Dance Theatre

Photos: See Chicago Dance Kicks Off Chicago Dance Month at Navy Pier Image
Praize Productions, Inc.

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

TFCA Image

Best Direction of a Play - Live Standings

Danya Taymor - John Proctor Is the Villain - 18%
Sam Pinkleton - Oh, Mary! - 16%
Sam Gold - Romeo + Juliet - 11%
Vote Now!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds

Videos