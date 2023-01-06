Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Pegasus Theatre Chicago's 36th YOUNG PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL Begins Tomorrow

The Young Playwrights Festival has for 36 years, engaged and inspired high school students across Chicago by teaching them to craft one-act plays.

Jan. 06, 2023  

Pegasus Theatre Chicago's 36th Annual Young Playwrights Festival, is now playing through Saturday, Jan. 28 at Chicago Dramatists, 765 N. Aberdeen. The performance schedule is Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 3 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 - $30 and are available at PegasusTheatreChicago.org and by phone at 773.878.8864. Educators may schedule school group matinees via ypf@pegasustheatrechicago.org.

The Young Playwrights Festival, the oldest such festival in the United States, has for 36 years, engaged and inspired high school students across Chicago by teaching them to craft one-act plays. Under the auspices of Pegasus Theatre Chicago, the winning teen playwrights' productions are work-shopped and staged by industry professionals. The competition typically receives more than 300 submissions annually. The 2023 winning selections are:

The 36th Young Playwrights Festival includes:

Dead Boy Walking

by Elliott Valadez

(Whitney Young Magnet HS, teacher: Elizabeth Danesh)

Directed by Enrico Spada

Victor, an isolated teen, is desperate to escape his own loneliness. He thinks he's found a friend in Millie, the ghost of a 19th-century girl, but when someone new wanders into his life, he begins to question Millie's motives and his own sanity.

Terms and Conditions

by Lucas Bigos

(Lane Tech College Prep, teacher: Kirsten Hanson)

Directed by ILesa Duncan

It is 2086 in a suburb near the city of Chicago. Leonard does not trust technology, but decides to begin using an Artificial Intelligence app developed by his good friend Jeffrey. He soon realizes technology is increasingly taking over his life.

Another Star in the Sky

by Jonathan Soco

(Lane Tech College Prep, teacher: Julie Allen)

Directed by Jason A. Fleece

Elise and Marcus are the last two scientists on the command center of a space station orbiting the earth. An alien invasion has destroyed Earth and is heading to the space station. Will the scientists succeed in warding off the aliens?

The 36th Annual Young Playwrights Festival cast includes Magdalena Dalzell, Kel Faherty, Gabriel Fries, Anthony Santiago and Destin Lorde Teamer.

The production team includes ILesa Duncan (director, Terms and Conditions); Jason Fleece (director, Another Star in the Sky); Enrico Spada (director, Dead Boy Walking); Alyssa Mohn (scenic designer); Jayde Al-Angary (costume designer); Willow James (sound designer); Josh Wroblewski (lighting designer); Wendy Huber (prop designer); Lauren Peters (production manager) and Caitlyn Birmingham (stage manager).

Photo Credit: Anthony Robert La Penna

Destin Lorde Teamer and Magdalena Dalzell

Destin Lorde Teamer, Kel Faherty and Anthony Santiago

Destin Lorde Teamer and Magdalena Dalzell

Anthony Santiago

Anthony Santiago and Gabriel Fries

Destin Lorde Teamer and Anthony Santiago

Destin Lorde Teamer and Kel Faherty

Magdalena Dalzell and Destin Lorde Teamer

Gabriel Fries and Anthony Santiago




