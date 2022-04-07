Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: On The Spot Theatre Presents ONE STEP AT A TIME Festival

pixeltracker

On The Spot Theatre Company returns to the stage with a Spring Fest of comedy, drama and dance, sure to engage and entertain!

Apr. 7, 2022  

On The Spot Theatre Company returns to the stage with a Spring Fest of comedy, drama and dance, sure to engage and entertain! Festival features:

Sit Calm, a one-act drama about childhood friends who stayed in distant contact through difficult times and re-unite in the Chicago springtime with unexpected possibilities for the future. A clear-eyed vision of current challenges filled with pathos and humor.

Perspective Made Easy, a realistic, tension-fraught study of how race can play out in the workplace. More is at stake than friendship when two colleagues debrief over an autumnal lunch after one of their careers has taken a sudden turn.

Seeking Cedric, a short comedy about a voiceover artist confronted by a passionate fan on a summer street who discovers, in an absurd and touching way, what the reach of his voice has actually been.

Radical Kindness, a duet dance piece of contact improvisation with poetry and music, combined with a film made during the lock-down by 11 dancers. A multi-faceted journey of finding connection, resilience, renewal, and kindness.

For the Spring Fest schedule and advance tickets go to: www.onthespottheatrecompany.weebly.com. Tickets are also available at the theater door, day of the event, payable by cash or card. The schedule varies from week to week so be sure to select the date and time you prefer.

Get a first look at the show's here!

Photos: On The Spot Theatre Presents ONE STEP AT A TIME Festival
Perspective Made Easy

Photos: On The Spot Theatre Presents ONE STEP AT A TIME Festival
Sit Calm

Photos: On The Spot Theatre Presents ONE STEP AT A TIME Festival
Sit Calm

Photos: On The Spot Theatre Presents ONE STEP AT A TIME Festival
Sit Calm

Photos: On The Spot Theatre Presents ONE STEP AT A TIME Festival
Perspective Made Easy

Photos: On The Spot Theatre Presents ONE STEP AT A TIME Festival
Perspective Made Easy

Photos: On The Spot Theatre Presents ONE STEP AT A TIME Festival

Photos: On The Spot Theatre Presents ONE STEP AT A TIME Festival

Photos: On The Spot Theatre Presents ONE STEP AT A TIME Festival

Photos: On The Spot Theatre Presents ONE STEP AT A TIME Festival

Photos: On The Spot Theatre Presents ONE STEP AT A TIME Festival
Radical Kindness

Photos: On The Spot Theatre Presents ONE STEP AT A TIME Festival
Radical Kindness

Photos: On The Spot Theatre Presents ONE STEP AT A TIME Festival
Radical Kindness


 BWW Class
Related Articles View More Chicago Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • IMAGINING RACHEL Solo Show Runs at Unmuted Participants Online Festival
  • Photos: Pittsburgh Opera Presents DIVA DREAMS AND FASHION QUEENS Fashion Show
  • 2022-2023 PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh Season Announced
  • BNY Mellon Presents JazzLive, Greer Cabaret Theater, Pittsburgh Cultural Trust