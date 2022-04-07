Photos: On The Spot Theatre Presents ONE STEP AT A TIME Festival

On The Spot Theatre Company returns to the stage with a Spring Fest of comedy, drama and dance, sure to engage and entertain! Festival features:

Sit Calm, a one-act drama about childhood friends who stayed in distant contact through difficult times and re-unite in the Chicago springtime with unexpected possibilities for the future. A clear-eyed vision of current challenges filled with pathos and humor.

Perspective Made Easy, a realistic, tension-fraught study of how race can play out in the workplace. More is at stake than friendship when two colleagues debrief over an autumnal lunch after one of their careers has taken a sudden turn.

Seeking Cedric, a short comedy about a voiceover artist confronted by a passionate fan on a summer street who discovers, in an absurd and touching way, what the reach of his voice has actually been.

Radical Kindness, a duet dance piece of contact improvisation with poetry and music, combined with a film made during the lock-down by 11 dancers. A multi-faceted journey of finding connection, resilience, renewal, and kindness.

For the Spring Fest schedule and advance tickets go to: www.onthespottheatrecompany.weebly.com. Tickets are also available at the theater door, day of the event, payable by cash or card. The schedule varies from week to week so be sure to select the date and time you prefer.

Get a first look at the show's here!