Photos: ONE PARTY CONSENT is Now Playing at First Floor Theater

Chicago’s First Floor Theater has released production photos of the World Premiere production of ONE PARTY CONSENT, written by Omer Abbas Salem, running February 13 - March 15, 2025 at The Den Theatre’s Crosby stage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. Check out photos below!

Trust is tricky. You enter working relationships and it's unprofessional not to offer it. When you feel your trust challenged, you convince yourself that you're the problem. And some people take advantage of that. Fola is an MFA directing grad student stepping into a mid-year review with their advisor. What happens when you record a professional meeting and you don't tell the other? And what do you do when you record something really incriminating? This is a play about the degradation of trust.

Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow

