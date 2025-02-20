News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: ONE PARTY CONSENT is Now Playing at First Floor Theater

Performances run through March 15, 2025.

By: Feb. 20, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Chicago’s First Floor Theater has released production photos of the World Premiere production of ONE PARTY CONSENT, written by Omer Abbas Salem, running February 13 - March 15, 2025 at The Den Theatre’s Crosby stage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. Check out photos below!

LATEST NEWS

Liverpool Legends 'The Complete Beatles Experience' Comes to Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts
AN EVENING WITH ITZHAK PERLMAN Comes to the Chicago Theatre
RIVERDANCE 30 – THE NEW GENERATION Comes to the Cadillac Palace Theatre
Still Point Theatre to Present Social Change Theater Festival in March

Trust is tricky. You enter working relationships and it's unprofessional not to offer it. When you feel your trust challenged, you convince yourself that you're the problem. And some people take advantage of that. Fola is an MFA directing grad student stepping into a mid-year review with their advisor. What happens when you record a professional meeting and you don't tell the other? And what do you do when you record something really incriminating? This is a play about the degradation of trust.

Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow

Photos: ONE PARTY CONSENT is Now Playing at First Floor Theater Image

Photos: ONE PARTY CONSENT is Now Playing at First Floor Theater Image

Photos: ONE PARTY CONSENT is Now Playing at First Floor Theater Image

Photos: ONE PARTY CONSENT is Now Playing at First Floor Theater Image

Photos: ONE PARTY CONSENT is Now Playing at First Floor Theater Image

Photos: ONE PARTY CONSENT is Now Playing at First Floor Theater Image

Photos: ONE PARTY CONSENT is Now Playing at First Floor Theater Image





Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos