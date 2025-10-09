Photos: JK Entertainment Makes Chicago Debut with PRODIGAL SON

Performances run October 10–November 2, 2025, at the Athenaeum Center for Thought & Culture.
JK Entertainment launches with its inaugural production PRODIGAL SON by Pulitzer, Tony, and Academy Award–winning playwright John Patrick Shanley. Check out photos of the production.
Performances will run October 10 through November 2, 2025, at the Athenaeum Center for Thought & Culture (2936 N Southport Ave).
PRODIGAL SON is Shanley’s autobiographical exploration of brilliance, rebellion, and belonging. Set in the 1960s, the story follows Jim Quinn, a restless 15-year-old from the Bronx who, after being expelled from multiple schools, earns a scholarship to a New Hampshire prep academy. As Jim grapples with identity and ambition, his teachers wrestle with their own question: is he a prodigy in need of guidance—or a lost cause?
The cast features Julian Rus (Jim Quinn), Steve Delaney (Carl Schmitt), John Pietrzyk (Alan Hoffman), Maggie Kelly (Louise Schmitt), and Liam Pietrzyk (Austin Schmitt), with understudies Brayden Cervantes, Jonathan C. Legat, Jerod Howard, Michael Rodriguez, and Staci Kelley.
The production is directed by Jonathan James, with Larissa Catalano as Assistant Director. The creative team includes John Pietrzyk and Kathi Campbell (Set Design), Michael Incardone (Sound Design), Rick Keeley (Lighting Design), and Michael Fosha (Stage Management).
Photo Credit: JK Entertainment
