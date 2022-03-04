Photos: Inside Look at World Premiere of UPON THIS SHORE: A TALE OF PERICLES AND THE DAUGHTERS OF TYRE

Idle Muse Theatre Company has announced the cast for its world premiere production of Upon This Shore: A Tale of Pericles and the Daughters of Tyre, adapted and directed by Artistic Director Evan Jackson+, now playing through April 3 at The Edge Off-Broadway Theater, 1133 W Catalpa Ave. The performance schedule for Upon This Shore... is Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are now on sale and are $20, general admission; $15, students and seniors and $10 for Thursday Industry Nights at idlemuse.org or the Idle Muse Theatre Company Box Office, 773.340.9438.

"Best for Winter, our last adapted Shakespeare production before the pandemic, represented a process through which Idle Muse began to explore a path forward in a world deeply affected by widespread abuses and loss," said Jackson. "My hope is that Upon this Shore: A Tale of Pericles and the Daughters of Tyre will be a similar process through which we can explore the work of reuniting after a long separation, both as a company and as a community."

This new adaptation of Shakespeare's Pericles, Prince of Tyre is a story about being shipwrecked-over and over again. It's about those cast reeling, broken against strange shores by unfeeling and inexorable forces, separated from everyone and everything they know. But it's also about reaching: reaching across the divide to those who have been taken, casting off again to find them...risking being broken again and finally swallowed by the depths. Believing there's a shore on the other side where a light has been left on for you. It's about the trail of kindnesses we leave behind to light the way home.

The cast includes Brendan Hutt+, (Pericles); Mara Kovacevic*, (Thaisa); Watson Swift+, (Simonides/Antiochus); Elizabeth MacDougald* (Cerimas), Xavier Lagunas+ (Thaliard), Jennifer Mohr* (Lysimacha); Laura Jones Macknin*, (Helicanas); Morgan Manasa*, (Captain/Bawd); Linsey Falls*, (Escanes/Pander); Kade Cox+/^, (Cleon); Christina Renee Jones*, (Dyonyza); Caty Gordon*, (Marina); Erik Schnitger+ (Bolt) and Ross Compton+, (understudy Simonides/Antiochus).

The creative team includes Evan Jackson+/~ (director); Libby Beyreis*, (fight choreographer); Jennifer L. Mickelson*, (intimacy designer); Laura Wiley*/~, (lighting & projection designer); Kati Lechner*/~, (music director); L.J. Luthringer+, (music & sound designer); Jessie Gowens*, (costume designer); Tristan Brandon+/~, (properties designer/literary manager/dramaturg); Carrie Hardin*, (speech & dialect coach); Becky Warner*, (stage manager); Shellie DiSalvo*/^/~, (production manager) and Michael Dalberg+/~, (board member at large).

Pronoun Key: + (he/him/his); * (she/her/hers); ^ (they, them, theirs); = (any with respect)

~Connotes Idle Muse Theatre Company Member

Check out the photos from the world premiere show below!