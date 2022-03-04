Photos: Inside Look at World Premiere of UPON THIS SHORE: A TALE OF PERICLES AND THE DAUGHTERS OF TYRE
The production plays now through April 3rd.
Idle Muse Theatre Company has announced the cast for its world premiere production of Upon This Shore: A Tale of Pericles and the Daughters of Tyre, adapted and directed by Artistic Director Evan Jackson+, now playing through April 3 at The Edge Off-Broadway Theater, 1133 W Catalpa Ave. The performance schedule for Upon This Shore... is Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are now on sale and are $20, general admission; $15, students and seniors and $10 for Thursday Industry Nights at idlemuse.org or the Idle Muse Theatre Company Box Office, 773.340.9438.
"Best for Winter, our last adapted Shakespeare production before the pandemic, represented a process through which Idle Muse began to explore a path forward in a world deeply affected by widespread abuses and loss," said Jackson. "My hope is that Upon this Shore: A Tale of Pericles and the Daughters of Tyre will be a similar process through which we can explore the work of reuniting after a long separation, both as a company and as a community."
This new adaptation of Shakespeare's Pericles, Prince of Tyre is a story about being shipwrecked-over and over again. It's about those cast reeling, broken against strange shores by unfeeling and inexorable forces, separated from everyone and everything they know. But it's also about reaching: reaching across the divide to those who have been taken, casting off again to find them...risking being broken again and finally swallowed by the depths. Believing there's a shore on the other side where a light has been left on for you. It's about the trail of kindnesses we leave behind to light the way home.
The cast includes Brendan Hutt+, (Pericles); Mara Kovacevic*, (Thaisa); Watson Swift+, (Simonides/Antiochus); Elizabeth MacDougald* (Cerimas), Xavier Lagunas+ (Thaliard), Jennifer Mohr* (Lysimacha); Laura Jones Macknin*, (Helicanas); Morgan Manasa*, (Captain/Bawd); Linsey Falls*, (Escanes/Pander); Kade Cox+/^, (Cleon); Christina Renee Jones*, (Dyonyza); Caty Gordon*, (Marina); Erik Schnitger+ (Bolt) and Ross Compton+, (understudy Simonides/Antiochus).
The creative team includes Evan Jackson+/~ (director); Libby Beyreis*, (fight choreographer); Jennifer L. Mickelson*, (intimacy designer); Laura Wiley*/~, (lighting & projection designer); Kati Lechner*/~, (music director); L.J. Luthringer+, (music & sound designer); Jessie Gowens*, (costume designer); Tristan Brandon+/~, (properties designer/literary manager/dramaturg); Carrie Hardin*, (speech & dialect coach); Becky Warner*, (stage manager); Shellie DiSalvo*/^/~, (production manager) and Michael Dalberg+/~, (board member at large).
Pronoun Key: + (he/him/his); * (she/her/hers); ^ (they, them, theirs); = (any with respect)
~Connotes Idle Muse Theatre Company Member
Check out the photos from the world premiere show below!
Photo Credits: Steven Townshend/ Distant Era
(L to R) Brendan Hutt, Watson Swift, Mara Kovacevic, Laura Jones Macknin and Xavier Lagunas
(L to R) Watson Swift and Mara Kovacevic
(L to R) Brendan Hutt and Mara Kovacevic
(L to R) Brendan Hutt, Watson Swift, Mara Kovacevic and Xavier Lagunas
(L to R) Linsey Falls, Brendan Hutt, Morgan Manasa and Caty Gordon