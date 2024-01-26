Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for A HOME WHAT HOWLS (OR THE HOUSE WHAT WAS RAVINE) at Steppenwolf

The production will play February 7 – March 2, 2024 in Steppenwolf’s stunning in-the-round Ensemble Theater in Honor of Helen Zell.

By: Jan. 26, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Will Open On Broadway In 2025 Photo 2 Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Will Open On Broadway In 2025
Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 4 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale

 Steppenwolf Theatre Company is presenting Steppenwolf for Young Adults’ (SYA) world premiere of a home what howls (or the house what was ravine) by Matthew Paul Olmos and directed by Laura Alcalá Baker. This powerful and poetic look at displacement and youth activism will play February 7 – March 2, 2024 in Steppenwolf’s stunning in-the-round Ensemble Theater in Honor of Helen Zell, 1646 N. Halsted St. in Chicago. 

See photos below!

The cast includes ensemble member Tim Hopper (Downstate, Chicago, New York & London) with Charín Álvarez (I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter, ¡Bernarda!), Leslie Sophia Pérez (I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter), Isabel Quintero (La Osa Menor) and Eddie Torres(Downstate, Chicago, New York & London).

A coyote howling. A home in disarray. A young woman alone. In Matthew Paul Olmos’ world premiere, Soledad Vargas is in the city, fighting for her family’s right to live on their land. When hope starts to dwindle, how far will she go, and what will she be forced to leave behind? A modern myth drawn from the real-life struggles of displaced communities around the globe, a home what howls is a lyrically-rendered quest of youth activism standing against forces of injustice.

a home what howls will feature both public performances and student matinees, inviting all audiences to experience this world premiere. Regular tickets are $5 for high school students, $15 for college students and begin at $20 for the general public. Single tickets to a home what howls are now on sale at steppenwolf.org and (312) 335-1650.

Photo credit: Joel Moorman

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for A HOME WHAT HOWLS (OR THE HOUSE WHAT WAS RAVINE) at Steppenwolf
Eddie Torres, Isabel Quintero, Leslie Sophia Pérez, Charín Álvarez and Tim Hopper

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for A HOME WHAT HOWLS (OR THE HOUSE WHAT WAS RAVINE) at Steppenwolf
Laura Alcalá Baker and Matthew Paul Olmos

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for A HOME WHAT HOWLS (OR THE HOUSE WHAT WAS RAVINE) at Steppenwolf
Laura Alcalá Baker and Leslie Sophia Pérez

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for A HOME WHAT HOWLS (OR THE HOUSE WHAT WAS RAVINE) at Steppenwolf
Tim Hopper, Laura Alcalá Baker and Leslie Sophia Pérez

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for A HOME WHAT HOWLS (OR THE HOUSE WHAT WAS RAVINE) at Steppenwolf
Tim Hopper, Eddie Torres, Charín Álvarez and Isabel Quintero

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for A HOME WHAT HOWLS (OR THE HOUSE WHAT WAS RAVINE) at Steppenwolf
Isabel Quintero, Tim Hopper and Leslie Sophia Pérez

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for A HOME WHAT HOWLS (OR THE HOUSE WHAT WAS RAVINE) at Steppenwolf
(front, center) Isabel Quintero with (back, l to r) Laura Alcalá Baker, Leslie Sophia Pérez, Charín Álvarez and Eddie Torres

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for A HOME WHAT HOWLS (OR THE HOUSE WHAT WAS RAVINE) at Steppenwolf
Leslie Sophia Pérez and Isabel Quintero

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for A HOME WHAT HOWLS (OR THE HOUSE WHAT WAS RAVINE) at Steppenwolf
Laura Alcalá Baker

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for A HOME WHAT HOWLS (OR THE HOUSE WHAT WAS RAVINE) at Steppenwolf
Tim Hopper and Eddie Torres

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for A HOME WHAT HOWLS (OR THE HOUSE WHAT WAS RAVINE) at Steppenwolf
Leslie Sophia Pérez and Charín Álvarez

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for A HOME WHAT HOWLS (OR THE HOUSE WHAT WAS RAVINE) at Steppenwolf
Matthew Paul Olmos

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for A HOME WHAT HOWLS (OR THE HOUSE WHAT WAS RAVINE) at Steppenwolf
Leslie Sophia Pérez and Eddie Torres

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for A HOME WHAT HOWLS (OR THE HOUSE WHAT WAS RAVINE) at Steppenwolf
Tim Hopper and Leslie Sophia Pérez

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for A HOME WHAT HOWLS (OR THE HOUSE WHAT WAS RAVINE) at Steppenwolf
Leslie Sophia Pérez and Isabel Quintero

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for A HOME WHAT HOWLS (OR THE HOUSE WHAT WAS RAVINE) at Steppenwolf
Eddie Torres, Leslie Sophia Pérez and Charín Álvarez

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for A HOME WHAT HOWLS (OR THE HOUSE WHAT WAS RAVINE) at Steppenwolf
Isabel Quintero and Leslie Sophia Pérez

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for A HOME WHAT HOWLS (OR THE HOUSE WHAT WAS RAVINE) at Steppenwolf
Tim Hopper




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Video: Go Inside Rehearsals For RICHARD III at Chicago Shakespeare Photo
Video: Go Inside Rehearsals For RICHARD III at Chicago Shakespeare

Watch as Director Edward Hall and Katy Sullivan (Richard III) discuss reuniting to take on this epic political thriller RICHARD III at Chicago Shakespeare. Tony Award-nominated actor, Paralympic champion, and bilateral above-knee amputee Katy Sullivan makes her Chicago Shakespeare Theater debut in the title role.

2
Curious Theatre Branchs 35th Anniversary Season To Continue With The World Premiere Of Jen Photo
Curious Theatre Branch's 35th Anniversary Season To Continue With The World Premiere Of Jenny Magnus's THE GOOD

Curious Theatre Branch's 35th Anniversary Season continues with the world premiere of Jenny Magnus's 'The Good'. A new work created and performed by Magnus, directed by Stefan Brün.

3
Porchlight Music Theatres ANYTHING GOES Extends At The Ruth Page Center Photo
Porchlight Music Theatre's ANYTHING GOES Extends At The Ruth Page Center

Porchlight Music Theatre has announced that due to popular demand, the 90th Anniversary production of Cole Porter's crown jewel musical comedy, Anything Goes, music and lyrics by Cole Porter, original book by P.G. Wodehouse and Guy Bolton and Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse and a new book by Timothy Crouse and John Weidman, is now extended through March 10 at the Ruth Page Center.

4
Sammy Obeid is Coming To The Den Theatre in April Photo
Sammy Obeid is Coming To The Den Theatre in April

Sammy Obeid will perform at The Den Theatre on April 18th. Learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

Deeply Rooted Announces Local and Regional Performances, Summer Dance Intensive, and MoreDeeply Rooted Announces Local and Regional Performances, Summer Dance Intensive, and More
Ronnie Marmo Returns To Chicago To Direct And Star In Critically Acclaimed BILL W. AND DR. BOBRonnie Marmo Returns To Chicago To Direct And Star In Critically Acclaimed BILL W. AND DR. BOB
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for A HOME WHAT HOWLS (OR THE HOUSE WHAT WAS RAVINE) at SteppenwolfPhotos: Go Inside Rehearsals for A HOME WHAT HOWLS (OR THE HOUSE WHAT WAS RAVINE) at Steppenwolf
Curious Theatre Branch's 35th Anniversary Season To Continue With The World Premiere Of Jenny Magnus's THE GOODCurious Theatre Branch's 35th Anniversary Season To Continue With The World Premiere Of Jenny Magnus's THE GOOD

Videos

Go Inside Rehearsals For RICHARD III at Chicago Shakespeare Video
Go Inside Rehearsals For RICHARD III at Chicago Shakespeare
Laura Alcalá Baker on A HOME WHAT HOWLS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company Video
Laura Alcalá Baker on A HOME WHAT HOWLS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Vasilisa Berzhanskaya Sings 'Non più mesta' from Rossini's CINDERELLA at Lyric Opera Video
Vasilisa Berzhanskaya Sings 'Non più mesta' from Rossini's CINDERELLA at Lyric Opera
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
Lies & Liability : A Regency LARP experience in Chicago Lies & Liability : A Regency LARP experience
Dekoven Center (4/15-4/21)
Chess in Concert in Chicago Chess in Concert
Madden Theatre (2/09-2/18)
Warm on the Coolin' Board in Chicago Warm on the Coolin' Board
Greenhouse Theater Center (5/02-6/01)
Monday Night PlayGround - in Chicago Monday Night PlayGround -
PlayGround Chicago (2/05-2/05)
She the People in Chicago She the People
The Center for Performing Arts (3/02-3/02)
J is for January, Jazz, Jukebox and Joy, a SongShop Live Concert & Dinner in Chicago J is for January, Jazz, Jukebox and Joy, a SongShop Live Concert & Dinner
Chief O'Neill's Chicago (1/28-1/28)PHOTOS
GreenRoom Improv in Chicago GreenRoom Improv
Raue Center For The Arts (3/23-3/23)
Jessie Montgomery & Curtis Stewart in Chicago Jessie Montgomery & Curtis Stewart
Chicago Symphony Center (3/03-3/03)
Ride the Cyclone in Chicago Ride the Cyclone
Meiley-Swallow Hall (2/29-3/03)
Birds, Frogs, Crickets, & Dogs in Chicago Birds, Frogs, Crickets, & Dogs
North Shore Center for the Performing Arts (4/14-4/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You