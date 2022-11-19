Photos: First Look at THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Paramount Theatre

Paramount Theatre has released photos from their production of The Sound of Music. Due to popular demand, Paramount has extended The Sound of Music beyond its original closing date, January 8, with performances now running an additional week, through January 14, 2022.

The Sound of Music is the classic story of Maria, a care-free nun in training, sent by her convent to be the governess of a Navy captain's seven children. In her new role as tutor and guardian, Maria finds herself unexpectedly questioning her life path as she falls in love with the entire family, including Captain von Trapp. Music is at the heart of what unites them as they face tough decisions while Austria, their homeland, is on the brink of World War II. Do they stay or do they leave?

The hills are alive with The Sound of Music song list, performed live by Paramount's 16-member orchestra, and filled with Rodgers and Hammerstein standards like "Edelweiss," "My Favorite Things," "Do-Re-Mi," "Sixteen Going on Seventeen," "Climb E'vry Mountain," "So, Long, Farewell," and the title song, "The Sound of Music."

The director is Paramount's own Amber Mak, who has staged so many unforgettable holiday blockbusters in years past, including Disney's Beauty and the Beast, nominated for six Jeff Awards including Best Musical, and The Wizard of Oz, which earned seven Jeff nominations including Best Musical and Best Director. Just wait until you experience Mak's staging of The Sound of Music, nominated for nine Tony Awards and winner of five, including Best Musical.

Paramount Theatre is located at 23 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora. For tickets and information, visit paramountaurora.com, call (630) 896-6666, or stop by the Paramount box office Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Note: The Sound of Music is suggested for ages 5 and up, due to some discriminatory language, depiction of Nazis and images of swastikas.