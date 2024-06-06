Photos: First Look At the Cast of BEEHIVE: THE 60'S MUSICAL At Marriott Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Marriott Theatre brings the heat this summer with a rockin’ tribute to the music of the 1960s, with BEEHIVE: THE 60’S MUSICAL. Get a first look at the cast in full costume below!

Directed and choreographed by Deidre Goodwin (Broadway: Spamalot, A Chorus Line, Chicago; Film: Chicago, Across the Universe, Half Nelson) with Music Direction by Jeff Award Winner Ryan T. Nelson, this musical celebrates the timeless classics of the powerful female voices of the 1960s and the indelible mark they left on the music industry. Previews begin June 19, opening on Wednesday, June 26 at 7:30pm and running through August 11, 2024.

Last summer audiences adored Buddy-The Buddy Holly Story, now the women take the spotlight! From Aretha Franklin and Janis Joplin to Diana Ross, The Supremes, Tina Turner and more, BEEHIVE: THE 60’S MUSICAL is the ultimate celebration of 1960’s female empowerment! Featuring such timeless classics as “My Boyfriend’s Back,” “Be My Baby,” “Son of a Preacher Man” and “Me and Bobby McGee,” BEEHIVE: THE 60’S MUSICAL nostalgically recalls the days of miniskirts, transistor radios and flower power.

“BEEHIVE is a love letter to the music of the 1960’s,” said Deidre Goodwin. “This summer, we invite families and friends of all ages to take a trip down memory lane and hear songs from your favorite girl groups and powerhouse solo artists while also reminiscing on all the fun hairstyles in between!”

BEEHIVE: THE 60’S MUSICAL will star Emma Grace Bailey (Marriott Theatre: The Music Man; Metropolis PAC: A Christmas Carol); Grace Bobber (Marriott Theatre: The Sound of Music, The Wizard of Oz; Paramount Theatre: Into the Woods); Lucy Godinez (Marriott Theatre: Big Fish, James and the Giant Peach; American Repertory Theatre: Real Women Have Curves); Miciah Lathan (Marriott Theatre debut; Black Ensemble Theatre: The Other Cinderella; Phoenix Theatre Company: Dreamgirls); Leah Morrow (Marriott Theatre: James and the Giant Peach, Madagascar; TV: Somebody Somewhere, neXt ); and Aisha Sougou (Marriott Theatre: Beautiful, University of North Carolina School of the Arts: Crow’s Nest) with understudies Bridget Adams-King, Clare Kennedy, Tiyanna Gentry, and Savannah Sinclair. The onstage Beehive Band, led by Celia Villacres, features Karli Bunn, Stephanie Chow, Kellin Hanas, Camila Mennitte, and Lauren Pierce.

The artistic team features Scenic Designer Collette Pollard, Costume Designer Amanda Vander Byl, Lighting Designer Jesse Klug, Sound Designer Michael Daly, Wig Designer Miguel A. Armstrong, Props Designer Sally Zack, and Associate Director/Choreographer Shanna VanDerwerker, with Production Manager Meg Love, Stage Manager Jessica Banaszak, and Assistant Stage Manager Richard Strimer.

BEEHIVE: THE 60’S MUSICAL is scheduled to run Wednesdays at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., with select Thursday 1:00 p.m. shows. Ticket prices start at $60 (excluding tax and handling fees). Call for student, senior, and military discounts. To make a restaurant reservation, please call 847.634.0100. Reservations are strongly recommended, please ask about the new Theatre Prix Fixe menu. Free parking is available at all performances. To reserve tickets, please call the Marriott Theatre Box Office at 847.634.0200 or go to www.tickets.marriotttheatre.com. Visit www.MarriottTheatre.com for more information. This production of BEEHIVE: THE 60’S MUSICAL was licensed by Theatrical Rights Worldwide.

Comments