Photos: First Look At The Cast Of DAMN YANKEES At The Marriott Theatre

DAMN YANKEES is the devilishly clever musical comedy about America’s favorite pastime.

Apr. 06, 2023  

Springtime brings Broadway's home run hit musical, DAMN YANKEES, to the Marriott Theatre, previewing Wednesday, April 12, opening April 19 at 7:30 p.m. and closing June 4, 2023. This beloved Broadway mega-hit and winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, is directed by James Vásquez (Marriott Theatre debut! Old Globe: HAIR, The Rocky Horror Show; Goodspeed: Cabaret), choreographed by Tyler Hanes (Marriott Theatre choreography debut! Star of Marriott's Footloose, All Shook Up, The Drowsy Chaperone) with musical direction by Jeff Award winner Ryan T. Nelson.

Of the many shady trades in baseball history, none have equaled the dark brilliance of the offer in DAMN YANKEES, the devilishly clever musical comedy about America's favorite pastime. Based on the novel, "The Year the Yankees Lost the Pennant," middle-aged baseball fanatic Joe Boyd trades his soul to the Devil, for a chance to lead his favorite team to victory in the pennant race against the New York Yankees.

"I'm continually drawn to the underdog stories," said director James Vásquez. "This show is about hopes and dreams, and the lengths we'll go to achieve what we want - but ultimately, it's a story about love winning. A reminder that a strong team can be nine on a field, or just one special person by your side."

A true American classic, DAMN YANKEES comes to life with Andrew Alstat (Marriott Theatre debut! Papermill Playhouse: The Sound of Music; Cape Playhouse: Grease) as "Joe Hardy," Michelle Aravena (Marriott Theatre debut! Broadway: Beetlejuice, A Bronx Tale, Rocky, Jersey Boys and A Chorus Line) as "Lola," Sean Fortunato (Off-Broadway: Rose Rage; Writers Theatre: Twelfth Night; Chicago Shakespeare: The Book of Joseph) as "Applegate," Daniella Dalli (Marriott Theatre: Jeff Award winner for "Mother Abbess" in The Sound of Music) as "Meg," Ron E. Rains (Marriott Theatre: Honk!, Carousel; Writers Theatre: Once) as "Joe Boyd," Lorenzo Rush Jr. (Marriott Theatre: A Christmas Story, The Wizard of Oz, Holiday Inn) as "Van Buren," and Erica Stephan (Marriott Theatre Debut! Porchlight Music Theatre: Cabaret; Drury Lane Theatre: Holiday Inn, Beauty and the Beast) as "Gloria Thorpe," with Brian Bandura, Lydia Burke, Ben Broughton, Dan Gold, Brooke Henderson, Christopher Kale Jones, Heidi Kettenring, Ron King, Michael Kingston, Sam Linda, Garrett Lutz, Thomas Ortiz, Daniela Rodrigo, Sam Rohloff, Concetta Russo, Madison Sheward, Matthew Weidenbener and Jonah D. Winston.

The artistic team features set designer Regina García, costume designer Theresa Ham, lighting designer Jesse Klug, sound designer Michael Daly, wig designer Miguel A. Armstrong, properties designer Sally Zack, stage manager Jessica Banaszak, assistant stage manager Richard Strimer, intimacy director and associate choreographer Katie Johannigman, conductor Noah Landis, and orchestral reductions by Benjamin Roberts.

DAMN YANKEES is scheduled to run Wednesdays at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., with select Thursday 1:00 p.m. shows. Ticket prices start at $54 (excluding tax and handling fees). Call for student, senior, and military discounts. On Wednesday and Thursday evenings there are a limited number of dinner-theatre packages available for purchase through the Marriott Theatre Box Office. To make a restaurant reservation, please call 847.634.0100. Reservations strongly recommended. Free parking is available at all performances. To reserve tickets, please call The Marriott Theatre Box Office at 847.634.0200 or go to tickets.marriotttheatre.com. Visit www.MarriottTheatre.com for more information.

Photo Credit: Joe Mazza

Sean Fortunato

Daniella Dalli

Andrew Alstat, Sean Fortunato

Andrew Alstate

Sean Fortunato, Michelle Aravena

Sean Fortunato, Andrew Alstat




