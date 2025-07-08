Photos: BIG TIME TOPPERS at Redtwist Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chicago’s Theatre L’Acadie has released production images of Patrick Vermillion’s Big Time Toppers, directed by Brandii Champagne. Big Time Toppers will take place at Redtwist Theatre (1044 W Bryn Mawr Ave, Chicago, IL 60660) and runs from July 10th - July 26th.

Big Time Toppers, by Patrick Vermillion: After a juggling trick goes horrifically awry, aspiring professional clowns Harlow and Stubs must find a way to treat the severe wounds they’ve accidentally inflicted on each other before the most important audition of their fledgling careers. A farcical comedy about being an artist in a world of peril - and making your dreams come true no matter what - even if there's a tornado!

Preview performances will take place July 6th, 7th, and 8th at 8pm. Press opening is July 8th at 8pm, and opening night is July 10th at 8pm. There will be one Matinée performance on Sunday, July 13th at 3PM. Designated understudy performance will take place on Monday, July 21st. Tickets (PayWhatYouCan suggested donation of $30) are now on sale at theatrelacadie.com.

Photo Credit: Sam Riehl

Patrick Vermillion's Big Time Toppers

