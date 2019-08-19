Photo Flash: First Look at Interrobang Theatre Project's OUT OF LOVE

Interrobang Theatre Project launches its tenth anniversary season, "No Man's Land," with the U.S. premiere of Elinor Cook's fiery British drama OUT OF LOVE, directed by Artistic Director Georgette Verdin*. Cook deftly portrays a female friendship through all its ups and downs, and the effects of a patriarchal society on the emotional trajectory of young women.

OUT OF LOVE will play August 16 - September 14, 2019 at ITP's resident home, Rivendell Theatre, 5779 N. Ridge Ave. in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood. Tickets are currently available at interrobangtheatreproject.org or by calling (312) 219-4140.The press opening is Monday, August 19 at 8 pm.

The cast includes ensemble members Sarah Gise* and Laura Berner Taylor* with Peter Gertas.

Trust. Betrayal. Loyalty. Humiliation. That's what friends are for. Grace and Lorna have been inseparable since childhood, and vow one day to get out of their small English town and make something of themselves. But the world has different plans. An honest and brutal depiction of companionship, rivalry and the fiery bond that exists between women, Out of Love bravely examines one life-long friendship in all its beautiful, gory complexity.

Comments Artistic Director Georgette Verdin, "Out of Love explores one formidable friendship between two women over three decades. Cook's non-linear snapshots reject the typical portrait of life-long friendship for one that is messy and achingly truthful."

The production team to date includes Sotirios Lavaditis (scenic design), Steph Taylor (costume design), Michelle Benda (lighting design), Erik Siegling (sound designer/original composition), Claire Yearman* (violence/intimacy designer), Elise Kauzlaric(dialect coach), Jamie Kreppein (assistant director), Richie Vavrina (production manager), Elana Elyce* (artistic producer), Evan Sposato (technical director), Blake Cordell (master electrician) and Albert "Beep" Trefts (stage manager).

*Denotes Interrobang Theatre Project Ensemble Member or Artistic Associate.





