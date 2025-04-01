Penn & Teller Coming to The Chicago Theatre in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Penn & Teller, magic’s legendary duo, will bring their 50th Anniversary Tour to The Chicago Theatre on Friday, October 24, 2025 at 8:00PM. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 4 at 10:00AM CT.

Penn & Teller perform nearly 300 live shows every year, bringing their magic to stages around the world. The duo has won “Las Vegas Magicians of the Year” nine times and their record-breaking Las Vegas show was called “the single best show in Vegas” by the Los Angeles Times. 2025 marks 50 years of Penn & Teller’s innovation in combining smart, edgy comedy with their unique magical style.

Now in its eleventh season, the pair’s hit series “Penn & Teller: Fool Us!” on The CW Network is the longest continual American magic television series in history and was nominated for a Critic’s Choice Award. Their notable television appearances - including “Friends,” “The Simpsons,” “Modern Family,” “Big Bang Theory” and more - plus their specials on NBC, ABC, PBS and Comedy Central, have earned them an Emmy Award, Writers Guild Award and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. They have been named “Magicians of the Year” by the Academy of Magical Arts twice and in 2024, were the recipients of the Masters Fellowship, the highest honor the Academy of Magical Arts bestows.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

