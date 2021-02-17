Paramount Theatre Reschedules Performances Due To Covid-19

Due to the ongoing challenges created by the pandemic, Paramount Theatre announced today the reschedule of its June 2021 non-Broadway shows to March of 2022.

The new dates include Frank Caliendo to March 18, Killer Queen to March 19 and Jay Leno to March 26, 2022. Paramount is currently working on a new date in 2022 for Straight No Chaser. Once that date is secured, ticket holders will be notified.

The tickets patrons have in their possession for these shows will be good for their respective performances. Patrons have up to 60 days prior to the new date to request a credit or refund.

As of now, Paramount is still planning to open Kinky Boots this summer, adhering to all state and federal mandates. The set is built, props are ready and costumes are underway. Paramount's 10th Anniversary Season will then follow, opening with Rock of Ages.

Paramount acknowledges it is possible the opening of Kinky Boots may need to be delayed (first preview is planned for June 30). If that happens, Paramount would delay the opening of its 10th Season as well.