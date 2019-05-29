PRIDE & JOY - THE MARVIN GAYE MUSICAL Comes to Chicago Theatre

MGIII GLOBAL LICENSING, INC. and NEW DAY ENTERTAINMENT PRESENTS PRIDE & JOY - THE Marvin Gaye MUSICAL playing the historic Chicago Theatre for 7 performances from June 19th - 23rd.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 22nd at 11am CST and can be purchased at the Chicago Theatre Box Office Ticketmaster.com, Ticketmaster outlets, or by calling 800-745-3000. Tickets start at $30.00 (plus applicable service charges) with pricing subject to change. Groups pricing is available for groups of 10 or more.

Sitting at the piano at a Motown Christmas party, life cannot get any better for a young Marvin Gaye, until his attention is captured by one of the most beautiful and glamorous women he has ever laid eyes on. This woman's beauty rivals any Hollywood movie star's and Marvin has to have her, but there is just one problem, she is Berry Gordy's sister.

Marvin finds this intriguing and embarks upon a flirtatious conquest of Anna until she relents. However, Marvin who refers to himself as a "ram and a rebel," is met with the fierceness of Anna's strength, independence and power, which makes for an explosive love affair with neither willing to be controlled by the other.

Amid the turbulent sociopolitical backdrop of the 50's and 60's, life experiences that grow out of familial strife, war and social struggles give birth to artistic genius, such as the building of Motown Records and its many iconic talents. This era also births epic love stories, among which is the tumultuous and passionate journey of one of history's most intriguing power couples, Marvin Gaye and Anna Gordy. Marvin is a smooth, young and sexy balladeer. And Anna, though ahead of her time, is a brilliant entrepreneur, songwriter and talent developer. This makes the crossing of their paths inevitable.

PRIDE & JOY tells the riveting story of this union and how the two change history, the music industry and Motown Records through ballads inspired by their love, conflict and creativity. The story journeys through romantic and even volatile clashes between Marvin and Anna, which ultimately influence the direction and sound of Motown.

Featuring 28 songs from the legendary Motown catalogue, including the greatest hits of iconic Grammy Award- winning singer, Marvin Gaye!

www.newdayentertainmentlive.com for more info.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You