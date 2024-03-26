PETER PAN is Now Playing at Broadway In Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Tony Award-winning Broadway Classic, PETER PAN has taken flight at Broadway In Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre (24 W. Randolph St.). PETER PAN is playing for a limited engagement through April 7.

This high-flying musical has been thrilling audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is now being brought back to life in a newly-imagined production directed by Emmy Award-winner Lonny Price (Sunset Boulevard, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill) with additional book by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse (The Thanksgiving Play, What Would Crazy Horse Do?) and choreography by Lorin Latarro(Waitress, The Who’s Tommy).

“PETER PAN is one of the great treasures of the American Musical Theatre,” said Lonny Price. “The show nurtures and inspires the imagination of its audience and reminds us to keep alive the child within us all.”

“I am thrilled to be part of bringing PETER PAN to life for a new generation,” said Larissa FastHorse. “If you loved this musical before, you will still see the show that enchanted you, while discovering a PETER PAN that everyone can enjoy, without harm, for many years to come.”

The adventure begins when PETER PAN and his mischievous sidekick, Tinker Bell, visit the bedroom of the Darling children late one night. With a sprinkle of fairy dust and a few happy thoughts, the children are taken on a magical journey they will never forget. This extraordinary musical full of excitement and adventure features iconic and timeless songs including “I'm Flying”, “I Gotta Crow”, “I Won't Grow Up” and “Neverland.” PETER PAN embraces the child in us all so go on a journey from the second star to the right and straight on ‘til morning - your entire family will be Hooked!

Based on Sir James M. Barrie's classic tale and originally directed, choreographed, and adapted by Broadway legend Jerome Robbins, PETER PAN features an iconic and unforgettable score by Morris (Moose) Charlap; lyrics by Carolyn Leigh; additional lyrics by Betty Comden, Adolph Green, and Amanda Green; and additional music by Jule Styne.

Nolan Almeida plays the iconic role of Peter Pan. An Orange County, California native, Nolan was most recently seen as Crutchie in Newsies at 5-Star Theatricals and was featured in Christmas on Repeat on Hulu. Joining him is Cody Garcia as Captain Hook, who most recently starred as Willy Wonka in the national tour of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and as Buddy in Elf; Emerson College graduate Hawa Kamara as Wendy; and acclaimed recording artist Raye Zaragoza as Tiger Lily.

Director Lonny Price is thrilled to introduce Nolan Almeida as the high-flying Peter Pan. “Nolan embodies all the beautiful contradictions of Peter. He’s an extraordinarily gifted young actor, a wonderful singer and nothing short of magical. Cody Garcia as Captain Hook is utterly modern, surprising and one of the most engaging actors I’ve ever worked with.”

“I also want to celebrate Hawa Kamara, making her professional debut as Wendy! A wildly charismatic young actress, who’s as talented as she is beautiful. And rounding out this sensational group is Raye Zaragoza as Tiger Lily - brilliant multi-faceted recording artist and actress. This company is simply going to blow people away and I cannot wait for audiences across the country to fall in love with each of them.”

The full cast is completed by Shefali Deshpande as Mrs. Darling, Kurt Perry as Smee, William Foon and Micah Turner Lee alternate as John, and Reed Epley and Jayden Guarneri alternate as Michael. The ensemble includes Charles Antenen, Jonah Barricklo, Eric Allen Boyd, Christina Hélène Braa, Brandon Gille, Ryan Perry Marks, Michael Marrero, Kenny Ramos, Hannah Schmidt, and Kiara Williams. The swings are Tony Collins, Bailey Frankenberg, Leo Gallegos, and Cheyenne Omani.

PETER PAN is directed by Lonny Price, with additional book by Larissa FastHorse, choreography by Lorin Latarro and flight choreography by Paul Rubin, with music supervision and additional arrangements by Andy Einhorn, and dance arrangements by David Dabbon. The national tour has scenic design by Anna Louizos, costume design by Sarafina Bush, lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker, sound design by Kai Harada, projections by David Bengali, hair & make-up design by J. Jared Janas, fight direction by Rick Sordelet & Christian Kelly-Sordelet, and “Tinker Bell” design by Paul Kieve. The Associate Director is Matt Cowart and the Associate Choreographer is Travis Waldschmidt, with casting by ARC/Duncan Stewart, CSA and additional casting by Michael Donovan Casting. The production is licensed by Music Theatre International. The tour is produced by NETworks Presentations.

The PETER PAN tour is conducted by Jonathan Marro. The stage management team is led by Ashlynn Abbott with Kendall Stevens. The company management team is led by Luke Meyer with Kyle Hess.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Performances are Tuesday through Thursday at 7:00 p.m. (with a Wednesday matinee at 1:00 p.m. on April 3), Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 1:00 p.m. (with an additional performance on Sunday, March 31 at 6:30 p.m.)

TICKET INFORMATION

Individual tickets for PETER PAN are now on sale and range from $50.00 - $135.00 with a select number of premium tickets available. Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more by calling Broadway In Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com. For more information, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.