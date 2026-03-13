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Photos: First Look at MADAMA BUTTERFLY at Lyric Opera of Chicago

Soprano Karah Son makes her Lyric debut in the tragic title role, joined by tenor Evan LeRoy Johnson in his Lyric debut as the Pinkerton.

By: Mar. 13, 2026

Lyric Opera of Chicago’s 2025/26 Season will continue with the Puccini classic Madama Butterfly, on stage March 14 – April 12, 2026. Get a first look at photos of the production here. 

One of opera’s most beloved works returns to Lyric in a bold reimagining by director Matthew Ozawa that asks: What if everything we think we know about this opera is only half the story? Ozawa’s production is grand and visually stunning while revealing new and unexplored layers of meaning.

Soprano Karah Son makes her Lyric debut in the tragic title role, joined by tenor Evan LeRoy Johnson in his Lyric debut as the dastardly Pinkerton, mezzo-soprano Nozomi Kato in her Lyric debut as the faithful Suzuki, baritone Zachary Nelson as the compassionate Sharpless, and Lyric favorite Rodell Rosel as the scheming Goro.

Conductor Domingo Hindoyan leads the Lyric Opera Orchestra through Puccini’s immortal score. An all-Japanese, all-female design team — set designer dots, costume designer Maiko Matsushima, and lighting designer Yuki Nakase Link — brings unprecedented perspective to this iconic work.

We hope audiences can join us for this groundbreaking production — where tradition meets innovation, where familiar melodies reveal new truths, and where Butterfly’s story finally gets the lens it deserves.

Photo credit: Todd Rosenberg 

Photos: First Look at MADAMA BUTTERFLY at Lyric Opera of Chicago Image
Evan LeRoy Johnson

Photos: First Look at MADAMA BUTTERFLY at Lyric Opera of Chicago Image
Jongwon Han, Karah Son, and the Company

Photos: First Look at MADAMA BUTTERFLY at Lyric Opera of Chicago Image
The Company

Photos: First Look at MADAMA BUTTERFLY at Lyric Opera of Chicago Image
Rodell Rosel, Zachary Nelson, and Evan LeRoy Johnson

Photos: First Look at MADAMA BUTTERFLY at Lyric Opera of Chicago Image
The company

Photos: First Look at MADAMA BUTTERFLY at Lyric Opera of Chicago Image
Karah Son, Florence Agpalo and Nozomi Kato

Photos: First Look at MADAMA BUTTERFLY at Lyric Opera of Chicago Image
Alexis Peart and Karah Son

Photos: First Look at MADAMA BUTTERFLY at Lyric Opera of Chicago Image
Zachary Nelson and Karah Son

Photos: First Look at MADAMA BUTTERFLY at Lyric Opera of Chicago Image
Rodell Rosel

Photos: First Look at MADAMA BUTTERFLY at Lyric Opera of Chicago Image
The company

Photos: First Look at MADAMA BUTTERFLY at Lyric Opera of Chicago Image
Sihao Hu and Zachary Nelson

Photos: First Look at MADAMA BUTTERFLY at Lyric Opera of Chicago Image
Nozomi Kato and Rodell Rosel

Photos: First Look at MADAMA BUTTERFLY at Lyric Opera of Chicago Image
Alexis Peart, Evan LeRoy Johnson and Karah Son

Photos: First Look at MADAMA BUTTERFLY at Lyric Opera of Chicago Image
Karah Son and Nozomi Kato

Photos: First Look at MADAMA BUTTERFLY at Lyric Opera of Chicago Image
Evan LeRoy Johnson and Rodell Rosel

Photos: First Look at MADAMA BUTTERFLY at Lyric Opera of Chicago Image
Evan LeRoy Johnson and Karah Son

Photos: First Look at MADAMA BUTTERFLY at Lyric Opera of Chicago Image
Karah Son and Evan LeRoy Johnson

Photos: First Look at MADAMA BUTTERFLY at Lyric Opera of Chicago Image
Nozomi Kato and Karah Son

Photos: First Look at MADAMA BUTTERFLY at Lyric Opera of Chicago Image
Karah Son and Nozomi Kato

Photos: First Look at MADAMA BUTTERFLY at Lyric Opera of Chicago Image
The company

Photos: First Look at MADAMA BUTTERFLY at Lyric Opera of Chicago Image
Karah Son, Zachary Nelson and the Company

Photos: First Look at MADAMA BUTTERFLY at Lyric Opera of Chicago Image
Evan LeRoy Johnson, Rodell Rosel, and the Company

Photos: First Look at MADAMA BUTTERFLY at Lyric Opera of Chicago Image
Karah Son and Nozomi Kato

Photos: First Look at MADAMA BUTTERFLY at Lyric Opera of Chicago Image
Evan LeRoy Johnson, Karah Son,

Photos: First Look at MADAMA BUTTERFLY at Lyric Opera of Chicago Image
Karah Son, Evan LeRoy Johnson, and the company




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