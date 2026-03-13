Photos: First Look at MADAMA BUTTERFLY at Lyric Opera of Chicago
Soprano Karah Son makes her Lyric debut in the tragic title role, joined by tenor Evan LeRoy Johnson in his Lyric debut as the Pinkerton.
Lyric Opera of Chicago’s 2025/26 Season will continue with the Puccini classic Madama Butterfly, on stage March 14 – April 12, 2026. Get a first look at photos of the production here.
One of opera’s most beloved works returns to Lyric in a bold reimagining by director Matthew Ozawa that asks: What if everything we think we know about this opera is only half the story? Ozawa’s production is grand and visually stunning while revealing new and unexplored layers of meaning.
Soprano Karah Son makes her Lyric debut in the tragic title role, joined by tenor Evan LeRoy Johnson in his Lyric debut as the dastardly Pinkerton, mezzo-soprano Nozomi Kato in her Lyric debut as the faithful Suzuki, baritone Zachary Nelson as the compassionate Sharpless, and Lyric favorite Rodell Rosel as the scheming Goro.
Conductor Domingo Hindoyan leads the Lyric Opera Orchestra through Puccini’s immortal score. An all-Japanese, all-female design team — set designer dots, costume designer Maiko Matsushima, and lighting designer Yuki Nakase Link — brings unprecedented perspective to this iconic work.
We hope audiences can join us for this groundbreaking production — where tradition meets innovation, where familiar melodies reveal new truths, and where Butterfly’s story finally gets the lens it deserves.
Photo credit: Todd Rosenberg
Evan LeRoy Johnson
Jongwon Han, Karah Son, and the Company
The Company
Rodell Rosel, Zachary Nelson, and Evan LeRoy Johnson
The company
Karah Son, Florence Agpalo and Nozomi Kato
Alexis Peart and Karah Son
Zachary Nelson and Karah Son
Rodell Rosel
The company
Sihao Hu and Zachary Nelson
Nozomi Kato and Rodell Rosel
Alexis Peart, Evan LeRoy Johnson and Karah Son
Karah Son and Nozomi Kato
Evan LeRoy Johnson and Rodell Rosel
Evan LeRoy Johnson and Karah Son
Karah Son and Evan LeRoy Johnson
Nozomi Kato and Karah Son
Karah Son and Nozomi Kato
The company
Karah Son, Zachary Nelson and the Company
Evan LeRoy Johnson, Rodell Rosel, and the Company
Karah Son and Nozomi Kato
Evan LeRoy Johnson, Karah Son,
Karah Son, Evan LeRoy Johnson, and the company
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