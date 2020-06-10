Otherworld Theatre Brings Immersive Theatre for Kids to Your Living Room

Otherworld Theatre is adapting to life during a pandemic by innovating how Live Action Role Play (LARP) games are played and bringing their newest LARP events to digital mediums. With summer camps and other youth programs being cancelled or postponed across the city, Otherworld Theatre is unveiling three all-digital LARP games for children ages 5 through 18 to become a part of exciting stories themselves. "With A Wave of My Wand", an online wizarding themed summer camp for ages 12-18 meets 6/22-6-/26 from 1-3pm and "Star Guards: Defending the Galaxy" a heroic, sci-fi themed larp for ages 12-18 meets 6/29-7-3 from 1-3pm. For younger children, "Story Adventures" a reading hour from 10am-11am for ages 5-11 featuring loveable characters and exciting tales. Further information and admissions info can be found at www.otherworldtheatre.org or our ticketing website.

Following the success of VALHA11A, Otherworld Theatre and Moonrise Games' first fully digital LARP which took place over Zoom, Otherworld Theatre's Director of Education Sarah Jean Tilford took the helm to create and develop a summertime experience for children stuck in their homes, as Summer programs continue to remain in limbo.

"I could not be more delighted to open Otherworld Theatre Company's first LARP for youth this summer! We have been dreaming for some time of opening programs for young performers, dreamers, and SciFi/Fantasy enthusiasts and I'm proud of what we have created during these uncertain times. The mission of these programs is to pass our love of adventure, imagination, and teamwork to future generations; And to create a safe and welcoming community where they will develop new skills, confidence, and unforgettable friendships.", states Director of Education, Sarah Jean Tilford.

Managing Director Katie Ruppert says "For so long our game master and Artistic Director, Tiffany Keane Schaeffer has been getting requests to include teens and tweens in our blockbuster LARPs like Chronicle of the Realm and Albion School of Sorcery, but due to the nature of of these events there have always been huge barriers that keep us from including youth. The loss of in-person summer programming has offered our game masters a unique opportunity to serve young nerds an experience they asked for, and is within our means as an arts organization to provide."

The staff for both camps includes Otherworld's resident Fight Director, Lana Whittington and Stupid Shakespeare Company alumni Carly Davis, as well as special guests from the Otherworld Theatre Ensemble and artistic community.

Both "With a Wave of My Wand" and "Star Guards" will be $150 per event, and "Story Adventures" will be $20 per session. Parents and guardians may register their children here: [ticket link]



More information is available at www.otherworldtheatre.org or our ticketing website.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You