Otherworld Theatre And The Stupid Shakespeare CompanyÂ Present SUPER RICHARD WORLD III

Chicago's premier Science Fiction and Fantasy theatre, announces it's new resident Shakespeare troupe, The Stupid Shakespeare Company and their inaugural production Super Richard World III, a 90 minute Nintendo and Richard III parody co-adapted by director Joshua Messick and Katie Ruppert, with collaboration from the cast. The nine performance limited run will take place at 3914 N Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60613 in the Bradbury space within Otherworld Theatre. Pay-What-You-Can tickets to all performances are available at www.OtherworldTheatre.org

Hailed as "technically art", Super Richard World III is a fully produced parody, setting the events of the War of the Roses in the Mushroom Kingdom. When Donkey Kong falls from power, Mario usurps his throne and rules alongside Princess Peach. But the conniving Luigi, the Duke of Gloucester schemes against his brother and Mario's allies with the nefarious Bowserham. The Stupid Shakespeare Company reframes the context of Richard III by removing hindering story elements; like Richard's hump and the King's illness, to make room for new and innovative interpretations of the bard's scenes that include tennis matches, piranha plants, musical numbers, golf, and of course a smashing final battle for the crown.

In a desperate bid for prestige, The Stupid Shakespeare Company is offering complimentary tickets to anyone named Jeff in exchange for a Facebook reccomendation (making their performances technically "Jeff Reccomended".)

The cast features Otherworld guest artists Justin Smith, Phillip Zimmerman, Devin May, Michaela Voit, Carly Davis, Val Gerard Garcia, Matt Keeley, Gage Ranchich and Molly Southgate. Super Richard World III also features Otherworld Theatre company members Mary-Kate Arnold, Gaby Fernandez, and Katie Ruppert.

All Performances take place in Otherworld's larger theatre space, nicknamed, "The Bradbury," 3914 N Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60613, August 15, 2019 - August 24, 2019; Thu - Sat at 7:30pm (Street Parking available; CTA Accessible by Sheridan Red Line / 22 Clark).

Otherworld Theatre is a two-stage facility with a mainstage which boasts a flexible performance and seating area in its larger The Bradbury space, The Alchemist's Lab blackbox space, bar, and lobby located a few blocks north of Wrigley Field. Tickets to all shows are available at www.OtherworldTheatre.org





