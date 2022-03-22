Orion Ensemble Welcomes Guests Stephen Boe and Roger Chase for Spring Concerts

The Orion Ensemble concludes its 29th season with a concert program welcoming guest violinist Stephen Boe and guest violist Roger Chase and featuring works by Mozart and Borodin at three venues: New England Congregational Church in Aurora (May 8), PianoForte Studios in Chicago (May 11) and Nichols Concert Hall in Evanston (May 15). The Chicago and Evanston performances also will be available via livestream.

Mozart composed the Clarinet Quintet, K. 581, among the first major chamber works for the clarinet, in 1789 for clarinetist Anton Stadler (1753-1812), one of the first true virtuosos of this newer instrument. Of special interest is the third movement minuet featuring two trio sections, the first a highly expressive episode for strings and the second a pleasing episode for the clarinet, drawing upon mixtures of rustic elegance.

Borodin composed the String Quartet No. 2 in 1881, dedicated to his wife as a 20th anniversary present. The third movement Nocturne is perhaps the most famous section. Borodin, who is perhaps best known for the Polovtsian Dances, created a chamber music gem that speaks eloquently of the passions inherent in the Romantic-era sounds from Russia.

Roger Chase has performed as guest principal violist with most of the major British orchestras and many others in North America and Europe. The current owner of the 1717 Montagnana viola, he has recorded for EMI, Virgin and Hyperion and taught at the Royal College of Music, Guildhall, Oberlin College and currently Roosevelt University in Chicago.

Stephen Boe, the Orion Ensemble's regular guest violinist/violist, has performed in Avery Fisher Hall in Lincoln Center, as well as in venues throughout Europe, China, South America and the United States. In 1991, he was awarded a prize in the Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition and was an Artist in Residence for the National Endowment for the Arts from 1993 to 1995. He was also a founding member of the New Artists String Quartet and first violinist with the Brooks Unstrung Quartet.

Through its Janet's Stage program, Orion musicians coach area middle and high school students. Joining the Ensemble for the May 8 performance at New England Congregational Church is The Golden Trio from OPUS Chamber Music Camp, featuring violinist Sofia Radovic (St. Charles), bass player Ian King (Lisle) and pianist/harpist Miriam Kessler (Elgin). Performing on the Orion stage Sunday, May 15 at Nichols Concert Hall is the Clemens Quintet from the Elgin Youth Symphony Orchestra, including flutist Gail Creighton (Carol Stream), oboe player Linnea Dierson (Crystal Lake), clarinetist Lizzy Wallace (Crystal Lake), bassoon player Larson Based (Huntley) and horn player Anna Creech (Glen Ellyn).

For updates to COVID-19-related policies, email info@orionensemble.org closer to the performances. For Nichols Concert Hall (May 15), visit musicinst.org/covid-policy-nichols-concert-hall. The livestreams from Chicago and Evanston will be available on Orion's YouTube channel, which will also host a recording of the performance.

The Orion Ensemble performs its final concert of the 2021-22 season in person at three locations: Sunday, May 8 at 7 p.m. at New England Congregational Church, 406 W. Galena Boulevard, Aurora; Wednesday, May 11 at 7:30 p.m. at PianoForte Studios, 1335 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago; and Sunday, May 15 at 7:30 p.m. at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue, Evanston.

In-person tickets are $30, $25 for seniors (65+) and $15 for students; children 12 and younger are free. Tickets are available for advance purchase at 630-628-9591 or info@orionensemble.org. The livestream will be available on Orion's YouTube channel. All programming is subject to change; for information visit orionensemble.org.