Oil Lamp Theater's SPARK CENTER is Now Offering Summer Camps, Adult and Youth Classes and More

Oil Lamp Theater has opened the SPARK CENTER for the Performing Arts. The inaugural offerings of the SPARK CENTER include Summer Camps and Youth and Adult Education classes.

The SPARK CENTER spans 2,750 square feet, featuring two spacious studios for classes and dedicated office spaces for Oil Lamp staff. The SPARK CENTER enables the expansion of Oil Lamp’s arts education programs led by top Chicagoland theater professionals for all ages and skill levels. These same studios serve as the creative center where Oil Lamp’s productions come to life as it is also a rehearsal space for Oil Lamp Theater productions taking place across the street at 1723 Glenview Road.

"Oil Lamp Theater began with theatrical performances showcased in the living room of our founder's condo located in Chicago. Over the past two decades, we have grown into a year-round presenter of award-winning theater and special events, here in Glenview," said Artistic Director Elizabeth Mazur Levin. "And now, as we open Oil Lamp Theater's SPARK CENTER for the Performing Arts, we take this theater to new heights, offering summer camps, classes for all ages, providing a rehearsal space for Oil Lamp's productions and much more. We look forward to seeing you at all of our shows and events and welcoming everyone to Glenview's home for the performing arts."

Current offerings from Oil Lamp Theater’s SPARK CENTER for the Performing Arts include:



Summer Camps

Oil Lamp Theater is proud to introduce a wide selection of summer camps for young performers from kindergarten through 8th grade including Oz, Lost in Time,Olympians Ignite the Stage and four different themed camps for kindergarten through 2nd grade.

The young performers, with professional teachers, create their own scripts, costumes and more based on a specific theme for that camp. The session ends with a world premiere of the work at a showcase with family and friends in the audience.

With offerings for campers entering grades Kindergarten through 8th grade, there is something for everyone. These day camps are perfect for performing arts lovers and budding performers, alike.

The complete list of Summer Camps is available here.

Summer Sampler

Saturday, April 12

In addition, a Summer Sampler, showcasing classes and activities, is available for families to experience a sample of the SPARK CENTER’s Summer Camps.

Summer Camps Sampler

9 - 10 a.m. Summer Camp Sampler - kindergarten - 2nd grade

$15

Tickets available here.

Sample the perfect camp for youngsters with BIG imaginations. Come for one hour of creative drama and play - and get a sneak peek of the one-week camps.

10:15 a.m. - 12 p.m. Summer Camp Sampler - 3rd - 8th grades

$25

Tickets available here.

Sample devised camps inspired by popular musicals, stories and characters. During this Summer Camp sneak peek, attendees will be creating characters, learning choreography and devising a micro script and get a preview of the Oz, Lost in Time and Olympians Ignite the Stage camps.

Youth Education Classes

Oil Lamp Theater’s youth classes are offered to young artists from kindergarten through 7th grade.

Classes and teaching artists are also available to provide programming at schools, libraries, and park district centers around Chicagoland.

Adult Education Classes

This Adult Education series provides performance and storytelling classes and workshops for adults of all abilities and backgrounds; all taught by industry professionals. Current available classes include Audition Bootcamp, Creative Journaling and Playwriting: Writing the Short Play. For more information on the SPARK CENTER, go to OilLampTheatre.org/spark-center.

