ONCE Extends for Second and Final Time at Writers Theatre

Writers Theatre has announced a second and final extension to the run of the Tony Award-winning musical Once, based on the 2007 film written and directed by John Carney. Once features music and lyrics by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová, and book by Enda Walsh. The Writers Theatre production is directed and choreographed by Katie Spelman, with music direction by Matt Deitchman.

Due to popular demand, two additional weeks of performances have been added to the otherwise sold-out run, now playing through April 16, 2023 in the Alexandra C. and John D. Nichols Theatre at 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe, Tickets are now on sale at Writers Theatre at 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe; 847-242-6000; www.writerstheatre.org.

Once is a soft-spoken, deeply felt musical about the forces that compel us to reach out to one another and hold on for dear life. Guy is a young Irish musician ready to give up his career because his songs, written about his ex-girlfriend, are too heartbreaking to perform any more. When he encounters Girl, an inquisitive young Czech woman who believes he could win his ex back by playing to her in New York City, he resumes writing and performing-now with Girl. As the two form their band, and write new songs together, a love grows between them-one that inspires and challenges them.

This 2012 Tony Award-winner for Best Musical is based on the 2007 Irish musical film and features gorgeous songs like the Oscar-winning "Falling Slowly." Performed by an accomplished cast of actors playing their own instruments on the intimate Nichols Theatre stage, this will be a Once like you've never seen it before.

Director of Artistic Development Bobby Kennedy comments, "After far too long an absence, a musical finally returns to the Writers Theatre stage. Once inevitably charms its way into your heart from the moment you hear Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova's gorgeous music, whether it be in the 2007 Oscar-winning film or the excellent stage adaptation that won the 2012 Tony Award for Best Musical. Director/Choreographer Katie Spelman and Music Director Matt Deitchman have assembled a company of Chicago's finest actor-musicians who will fill the intimate Nichols Theatre stage to tell this beloved story about the pain of heartbreak, the electricity of new possibilities, and the joy of live music."

The creative team includes: Katie Spelman (Director & Choreographer), Matt Deitchman (Music Director), Sammi Grant (Dialect Coach), Yael Lubetzky (Lighting Designer), Christopher M. LaPorte and Sarah Ramos (Sound Designer), Joonhee Park (Scenic Designer), Gregory Graham (Costume Designer), Rachel Watson (Properties Designer), and Erin Pleake (Projections Designer). The Production Stage Manager is Miranda Anderson, the Assistant Director is Madeline Curtin, the Assistant Music Director is Shraman Ghosh, and the Young Performers' Supervisor is Grace Weaver.