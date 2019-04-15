Nominee Night Concert To Spotlight Jeff Award-Nominated Musical Theatre Performers

Pride Films and Plays will again present its annual NOMINEE NIGHT concert showcasing musical theater performers and productions nominated in the 2019 Non-Equity Jeff Awards. PFP Artistic Associate Robert Ollis is the presenting music director for the event, which celebrates the vibrant Chicago musical theatre scene and is hosted by Sidetrack, 3349 N. Halsted on Monday, May 13th at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 7), just before its popular Musical Monday show tune videos commence.

The lineup of performers will be named as soon as possible following the announcement of the Jeff Award nominees, scheduled to be released the morning of Monday, April 22nd. The 2019 Awards will be presented Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Athenaeum Theatre.



The Jeff Awards ceremony offers a limited number of production numbers, but the NOMINEE NIGHT concert presents a unique opportunity for each of the individuals nominated in the categories of Best Performer in a Musical and Best Supporting Performer in a Musical to present a favorite song from their nominated shows. Past audiences for this event have been amazed at the string of powerful performances by these noted actors and actresses, singing showstoppers from their recent musical productions. After the show's finale by the full cast, audience members will get to mingle with their favorite musical theatre artists and friends and enjoy Sidetrack's signature cocktails as the Musical Monday show tunes videos begin.



Ticket prices for the NOMINEE NIGHT concert are $35 for VIP, which includes a premium seat and drink ticket, or $20 general admission. The event raises funds for the upcoming musical productions of Pride Films and Plays. Audience members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets for a door prize drawing.



Tickets are on sale now at www.pridefilmsandplays.com or by phone at 866-411-4111 or 773-857-0222.





