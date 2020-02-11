NoMads Art Collective Has Announced LITTLESPACE, OR THE DADDY PLAY Cast And Design Team

NoMads Art Collective has announced the cast and design team for their upcoming, world premiere production of LITTLESPACE, OR THE DADDY PLAY written by Marjorie Muller and directed by D. Szabreath, both NoMads company members.

The cast features Sarah Bacinich (Hunter), Luisa Blanco (Jeanne), Lynnette Li (Bea), Sam Marin (Will), Ian Maryfield (Dr. Riley), and Tricia Rogers (Carrie Ann).

The production team includes Erin Collins (Stage Manager), Gin To (Dramaturg), Sophie Blood (Scenic/Props Designer), Joyce Murphy (Sound Designer), Scarlet Le (Costume Designer), Sasha Belcher (Lighting Designer), David Claus (Technical Director), and Lana Whittington (Intimacy Designer).

LITTLESPACE, OR THE DADDY PLAY is an "under the kitchen sink" drama exploring femme health inequity and sexuality. On a scale of 1 to 10, Bea's pain is a 10, but she'll tell you it's an 8. After putting plans of a family on hold indefinitely, Bea pushes her doctor to test for endometriosis. But normalcy fractures when her husband reveals he's been contacted by a daughter he didn't know he had. LITTLESPACE, OR THE DADDY PLAY exposes a system that discredits women's bodily knowledge, both in their pain and in owning their desires.

LITTLESPACE, OR THE DADDY PLAY will run from May 4th - May 24th, 2020 at the Greenhouse Theater Center. For more information, visit www.nomadsartcollective.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You