Newly Renovated ROOF On TheWit To Throw Lavish NYE Monte Carlo Party

ROOF on theWit, perfectly situated on the 27th floor of theWit Hotel at 201 N. State Street, is ringing in the new year and the new decade with their 3rd Annual New Year's Eve Monte Carlo celebration, one of the hottest events in all of Chicago. The black tie affair will be welcoming 2020 on Tuesday, December 31st from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. with an open platinum bar, gaming tables, decadent sweets and savory dishes, acrobatic performers and live entertainment from The Champagne All Stars and DJKaos.

The festivities begin at 9 p.m. with a platinum open bar featuring the creative cocktail stylings of Piers Smyth, Director of Beverages and Restaurants for theWit. While they sip, celebrators are free to try their luck at one of the many exciting gaming tables available including Roulette, Caps, Blackjack and Poker.

To accompany the luxury spirits, party goers can feast on savory plates and sweet treats created by ROOF on theWit's award-winning chefs, Executive Chef Nathan Sears and Pastry Chef Toni Roberts. Indulge in carved prime steaks, premium seafood, delectable hors d'oeuvres, French macrons and more.

While guests help themselves to the delicious food and beverages offered, they may relish in the views of Chicago from 27 stories above the Windy City and enjoy the music stylings of The Champagne All Stars, a group that puts their twist on the classic top 40 songs from the last 40 years, and DJKaos. Acrobatic performers and nightlife dancers will grace the venue for an upscale viewing treat.

When the clock strikes midnight, memorialize the New Year with a classic G.H. Mumm Champagne toast and take a photo in the complimentary photo booth that is available all night.

Tickets for the New Year's Eve Montel Carlo Party on ROOF on theWit start at $185 and can be purchased at www.NYEonROOF.com. Tables for New Year's Eve can be reserved for a price in addition to the per person ticket price. Prices vary based on the number of people at a table and size of the table. To reserve, guests can add their request onto their Eventbrite purchase directly in the reservation engine. For questions, please contact rreservations@thewithotel.com. Tables will be sold on a first come, first served basis.

Regular hours of operation are Tuesday - Friday 4 pm - 2 am, Saturday: 2pm - 3am, Sunday - Monday: Closed. To join theWit's mailing list to keep up-to-date of upcoming events or for additional information and reservations, please visit www.roofonthewit.com or call 312.239.9502.





