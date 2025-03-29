New Opera THE LISTENERS to Come to Lyric Opera of Chicago

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Missy Mazzoli and Royce Vavrek’s The Listeners will the Lyric Opera of Chicago stage beginning Sunday, March 30 for a limited run of five performances. The Listeners is based on a story by author Jordan Tannahill.

Chicago native Nicole Heaston stars as Claire, whose life is shattered by an unplaceable and persistent hum. She is joined by Kyle Ketelsen as Howard, the eventual cult-like leader of "the listeners," and Jasmine Habersham as Claire’s outspoken daughter, Ashley. The opera also features Daniela Mack, Jonas Hacker, Zachary Nelson, and John Moore.

Music Director Enrique Mazzola commands the Lyric Opera Orchestra through Mazzoli’s haunting and seductive score. Mikhaela Mahony revives the immersive production of original director Lileana Blain-Cruz, whose work will also be seen in Chicago this spring in The Goodman Theatre's production of Zora Howard's Bust.

Lyric is an original co-commissioner and co-producer of this darkly comedic and thought-provoking new work, continuing our ongoing commitment of creating and fostering the next generation of opera.

About Lyric Opera of Chicago

Lyric Opera of Chicago is committed to redefining what it means to experience great opera. The company is driven to deliver consistently excellent artistry through innovative, relevant, celebratory programming that engages and energizes new and traditional audiences.

Under the leadership of General Director, President & CEO John Mangum and Music Director Enrique Mazzola, Lyric is dedicated to reflecting, and drawing strength from, the diversity of Chicago. Lyric offers, through innovation, collaboration, and evolving learning opportunities, ever-more exciting, accessible, and thought-provoking audience and community experiences. We also stand committed to training the artists of the future, through The Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Opera Center; and to becoming increasingly diverse across our audiences, staff, programming, and artists—magnifying the welcoming pull of our art form, our company, and our city.

Through the timeless power of voice, the splendor of a great orchestra and chorus, theater, dance, design, and truly magnificent stagecraft, Lyric is devoted to immersing audiences in worlds both familiar and unexpected, creating shared experiences that resonate long after the curtain comes down.

Photo Credit: Cory Weaver

Comments