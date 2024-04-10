National Indo-American Museum Opens First Permanent Exhibition DESI ROOTS AND WINGS In May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The National Indo-American Museum, which builds bridges across generations and connects cultures through the diverse colorful stories of Indian Americans, announces its first permanent exhibition and the second major exhibition since opening in fall 2021.

“Desi Roots and Wings” opens to the public Thursday, May 2, 2024 at NIAM's home, 815 South Main Street, Lombard, Illinois.

“Desi Roots and Wings” defines Desi Americans and the circumstances that led them to leave their motherland through photos, clothing, objects, and stories. Spanning more than 375 years, the exhibit opens with Roots, which narrates the little-known history of those who arrived from 1620 to World War I and documents their struggles to adapt and assimilate. These new immigrants participated in American wars and fought for freedom.

Wings, the second phase of the exhibition, continues after WWI to the present. Opening at a later date, this component will delve deeper into the fight for citizenship rights, the changes to immigration law in 1965 and the three subsequent waves of Indian immigration.

Said NIAM board member and exhibit committee chair Raja Nadimpalli, “The exhibit documents Indian-American history and experience, from the earliest arrivals to present times, and explores commonalities with other immigrant and native communities' history and culture, thereby promoting understanding and harmony in these troubled times."

NIAM board members attend a private preview of the new exhibition "Desi Roots and Wings."

Museum/exhibition hours: Thursday through Sunday, 12–4 p.m.

Group tours at other times are available by appointment.

Admission is $10, free for children 5 and younger.

Free parking is available. All programming is subject to change.

For information, visit niam.org