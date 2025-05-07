National Hellenic Museum to Host HADESTOWN & EXPLORING ITS GREEK ROOTS Panel Discussion

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



National Hellenic Museum will host HADESTOWN & EXPLORING ITS GREEK ROOTS panel discussion on Thursday, May 8.

The event will feature HADESTOWN cast members: Jaylon C. Crump (Hermes), Katelyn Crall (Fate), Julia Schick (Swing/Assistant Dance Captain), and UIC Classics and Mediterranean Studies Senior Lecturer Krishni Burns, PhD.

The National Hellenic Museum is an anchor of Chicago's Greektown neighborhood, with a mission to share Greek history, art, culture and the Greek American story. The Museum's programs include a monthly Family Story Time series exploring mythology and the ancient Greek gods alongside related crafts and activities for children. Regular Museum hours are Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information on exhibitions and programming, visit nationalhellenicmuseum.org.

Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and original director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today… and always. Intertwining two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go. Playing May 6 – 18 at the CIBC Theatre. For tickets and information visit BroadwayInChicago.com.

Comments