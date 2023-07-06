NYC Comedian Mike Feeney is Coming To The Den Theatre in October

NYC Comedian Mike Feeney is Coming To The Den Theatre in October

Mike Feeney is a New York City-based comedian. His high energy and sharp wit captivate young and old audiences alike. He has been featured on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, NBC's Last Call with Carson Daly, Barstool Sports, Fox’s Laughs, Funny or Die, Sirius XM, The Chive, ABC's Right This Minute, Inside Edition, Reader's Digest and Food Network's Restaurant Stakeout.

Mike's debut album, Rage Against The Routine, premiered at number one on the iTunes Comedy Charts and number six on the Billboard Charts. His comedy videos have amassed over 150 million views across Instagram, TikTok and Youtube.

Mike has performed in the New York Comedy Festival, Laughing Skull Comedy Festival, Asheville Comedy Festival, Cape Fear Comedy Festival, Rogue Island Comedy Festival and Skankfest. In 2021, Mike was a finalist in the New York Comedy Festival's "NY's Funniest Stand-up Competition".

He won "Best Micro Short" at the Houston Comedy Film Festival and his other comedy shorts have been featured in the Williamsburg Independent Film Festival and regularly on the front page of Funny or Die.

Previously, Mike was the co-host of Irish Goodbye Podcast, which was featured in the Top 100 of Apple Comedy Podcasts. Currently, Mike performs all over the U.S. and is the co-host of Here's The Scenario Podcast. ​He can be seen performing nightly in New York City at The Comedy Cellar, New York Comedy Club, Gotham Comedy Club and more.

Performance schedule:

Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 7:15 and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $25 regular seating ($22 obstructed view); $39 front row VIP table seating; $35 VIP table seating; $28 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.

About The Den Theatre

The Den Theatre opened in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with just a single theatre space. Now celebrating its thirteenth year, Co-owners Ryan Martin and Carol Cohen, along with their talented and dynamic staff, have developed The Den into a multi-level, live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 – 300 seats. In addition, the first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge – a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and commune with like-minded culture-hounds. Today, The Den is focused on providing world-class stand-up comedy and cultivating its first love – the theatre. The Den is home to four resident theatre companies including About Face Theatre, The Artistic Home, First Floor Theater and Haven. Hundreds of other companies, artists and comedians from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home – from national names to local stars, and The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, stand-up comedy, improv, dance, film screenings, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.




Recommended For You