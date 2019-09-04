NICK JR. LIVE! Comes To The UIS Performing Arts Center

Sing, clap, dance, and move to the music with all your favorite Nick Jr. friends! Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group present Nick Jr. Live! "Move to the Music", an all-new, one-of-a-kind adventure. For the first time on stage together, this musical spectacular features characters from multiple Nick Jr. hit animated series, including Bubble Guppies, PAW Patrol (produced by Spin Master Entertainment) , Dora The Explorer, Shimmer and Shine, Blue's Clues and You, Blaze and the Monster Machines and Top Wing. Families will have the opportunity to make lifelong memories together at both of the UIS Performing Arts Center's performances taking place January 7 & 8. Tickets go on sale September 13 and can be purchased at www.nickjrlive.com or UISpac.com.



Nick Jr. Live! "Move to the Music" follows Dora and her PAW co-hosts, Marshall and Rubble, as they invite their Nick Jr. friends to come together for a music-filled production. Bubble Guppies' Molly and Gil, Rod and Penny from Top Wing, Shimmer and Shine, and even Blue from the new Blue's Clues &You! are throwing a Nick Jr. celebration. Audiences will be transported to familiar Nick Jr. locations, including Bubbletucky and Zahramay Falls. The unforgettable celebration will feature live appearances, special on-screen guests and audience participation to engage the whole family.



With innovative costuming and a Broadway style set, Nick Jr. Live! is a perfect way to introduce theater to young children. The show is split into two acts with an intermission and will include original music as well as familiar tunes from Nick Jr. shows. A limited number of V.I.P. packages are available for each performance and feature premium show seating, VIP merchandise item, an exclusive photo opportunity with Blaze from Blaze and the Monster Machines, as well as a post-show Meet & Greet party with Dora the Explorer and Rubble from PAW Patrol.

Tickets start at $21.50. Tickets are available at the UIS Ticket Office, online at UISPAC.com, or by phone at 217-206-6160. Prices are subject to change. Additional fees and special offers may apply. A limited number of Nick Jr. Live! V.I.P. Experiences are available, starting at $102.50. The experience features premium show seating, a souvenir item, after-show Meet & Greet with Dora the Explorer and Rubble from PAW Patrol, exclusive Blaze and the Monster Machines photo opportunity, and more!



For more information or to join the Nick Jr. Live! Superstar mailing list for presale and other exclusive offers, visit www.NickJrLive.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You