Music Theater Works Reveals Cast And Creative Team For ANNIE At North Shore Center

Music Theater Works has announced the cast and creative team for Annie, the final production of its 2025 season, running December 18, 2025 through January 4, 2026 in the George Van Dusen Theatre at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie.

The beloved family musical features music by Charles Strouse, lyrics by Martin Charnin, and a book by Thomas Meehan, with direction by Producing Artistic Director Kyle A. Dougan, choreography by MollyAnne Nunn, and music direction by Michael McBride.

The classic musical, which has inspired audiences worldwide for more than a century, tells the story of an optimistic young orphan whose resilience transforms everyone she meets—including billionaire Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks. Winner of seven Tony Awards including Best Musical, Annie features some of Broadway’s most cherished songs, including “Tomorrow,” “You’re Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile,” and “NYC.” This new production reimagines the story for a modern city while preserving the spirit of hope, generosity, and courage at its core.

Elin Joy Seiler stars as Annie, joined by Michael Metcalf as Oliver Warbucks, Sarah Smith as Miss Hannigan, Desiree Gonzalez as Grace Farrell, David Geinosky as Rooster Hannigan, and Emily Holland as Lily St. Regis. The production also features Brielle Horwitch, Larrah Lambo, Molly Dibble, Léa Juat, Catharina Araujo, and a youth ensemble of Southland-area performers. The role of Sandy will be played by Teddy (owner: Jojo Nabwangu).

The Annie orchestra will be led by pianist Linda Madonia, with musicians including Alison Tatum (violin), Lewis Rawlinson (cello), Greg Strauss (trumpet), Luke Malewicz (trombone), Mike Locker (guitar), and Justin Kono (drums), among others.

The creative team includes Kyle A. Dougan (director), MollyAnne Nunn (choreographer), Michael McBride (music director), Amber Wuttke (intimacy and violence choreographer), Kathy Logelin (dialect coach), and Erin McCarthy (historian and dramaturg). Set design is by Jacqueline and Richard Penrod, costumes by Rachel M. Sypniewski, lighting by Chelsea Lynn, and sound by Stephanie Farina, with media design by Anthony Churchill and wigs and makeup by Alice Salazar and Melanie Saso.

Audience engagement events will enhance the run. Post-show discussions with members of the cast and creative team will follow the 2 p.m. performances on Sunday, December 21 and Sunday, December 28, offering families the chance to learn more about the production. On Saturday, January 3, immediately after the 2 p.m. matinee, historian Erin McCarthy, Ph.D., will lead a special talk titled “Annie Through a Historical Lens.”

The company will also host special events in partnership with local arts organizations. The Evanston Public Library will present Frame by Frame: A History of Annie Comics from December 1–30, a free exhibition tracing the evolution of the original comic strip. The Hive Center for the Book Arts will offer hands-on comic workshops for children and adults at both the Skokie Public Library and its Evanston studio throughout December.

An ASL-interpreted performance will be presented on Tuesday, December 30 at 2 p.m., interpreted by Z Interpreting.

Subscribers and donors are invited to enjoy Binny’s Broadway Lounge, a complimentary pre-show and intermission hospitality space on select dates, including Friday, December 19 and Sunday, December 21.

A preview performance will be held Thursday, December 18 at 7 p.m., followed by press opening on Friday, December 19 at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $19.50 to $106, with half-price tickets available for guests ages 25 and under at MusicTheaterWorks.com or by calling 847-673-6300.

Group discounts for ten or more are available by calling 847-920-5360.