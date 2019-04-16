Music Theater Works Presents HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING

Music Theater Works presents the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING at Cahn Auditorium in Evanston, June 8 through June 16, 2019.

J. Pierrepont Finch climbs the corporate ladder from lowly window washer to high-powered executive...tackling such dangers as the aggressively compliant "company man", the office party, backstabbing coworkers, caffeine addiction, and of course, true love.

With the hit songs, I Believe in You, The Brotherhood of Man, Grand Old Ivy, and Company Way.

Music Theater Works is a resident professional not-for-profit theater in Evanston, founded in 1980. The company's mission is to produce and present musical theater from a variety of world traditions, to engage the community through educational and outreach programs and to train artists in musical theater. All productions are presented in English, with foreign works done in carefully edited modern translations. Maximum scholarship is employed to preserve the original vocal and orchestral material as well as the spirit of the original text whenever possible. Audiences know that at Music Theater Works they will experience repertoire often unavailable on the stages of commercial theaters and opera houses, in modern productions with professional artists and full orchestra.





