Music Box Theatre Presents MUSIC BOX OF HORRORS Drive-In Series

The series takes place through October 31.

The 2020 Music Box of Horrors will shape-shift from a 24-hour movie marathon into 31 Nights of Terror at the Drive-in. From October 1st- 31st, the Music Box of Horrors will take over the Chi-Town Movies Drive-In for late shows Sunday-Thursday, and double-features every Friday and Saturday night. In addition, every weekend is themed-Grindhouse Fridays, Rip-Off Saturdays, and Sequel Sundays.

With mind-melting visuals and high body counts, this year's lineup is perfectly in line with the Music Box's eclectic taste in horror offerings and events-a combination of audience favorites and rarely screened titles, specialized intros, pre-show content, filmmaker Q&As, nightly trivia with fantastic prizes, and of course, some surprises. Every element will be presented safely & responsibly in the Drive-In setting.

All screenings take place at Chi-Town Movies Drive-In located at 2343 S Throop St, Chicago, IL 60608. Drive-In Admittance begins 30 minutes prior to the film's listed start time.

No car? No problem! Simply select Row A when making your ticket purchase and come with a chair for you and your friends to watch the movie!

Learn more about the series, and check out the full lineup at https://musicboxtheatre.com/events/music-box-of-horrors-at-the-drive-in-presented-by-shudder.

Shows View More Chicago Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You