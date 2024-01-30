Missy Wise Vanderzee To Bring Her Sold Out Show LET'S GO GIRLS Back To Venus Cabaret

Join Missy Wise Vanderzee as she celebrates the trailblazing women who have shaped country music over the last 100 years.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

Get your tickets for a night of toe-tappin', knee-slappin', hootin' and hollerin' as "Let's Go Girls" returns to Venus Cabaret Theater Chicago just in time to celebrate Galentine's Day February 12-13, 2024. This 90-minute musical journey is a celebration of the trailblazing Women who have shaped country music over the last 100 years.

Get ready to experience the unforgettable voice of two-time Jeff Award-winning performer and solo recording artist, Missy Wise Vanderzee who has been described by NewCity Stage as "achingly reminiscent of early career Reba McEntire or Dolly Parton à la 1974's "Jolene" & what Chicago Theater Review calls a "vocal quality that's perfect for country/western music" as she pays homage to the most influential female country artists of all time. From the iconic melodies of Dolly Parton, the empowering anthems of Shania Twain, the timeless classics of Kitty Wells and Patsy Cline, the bold spirit of Reba McEntire, to the rebel heart of Loretta Lynn and the contemporary chart-toppers of The Chicks, "Let's Go Girls" promises an unforgettable night of country music excellence.

"Let's Go Girls" is more than just a music performance; it's a celebration of the indomitable spirit and contribution of women to the country music genre. The show will take the audience on a nostalgic journey through the decades with singalongs, storytelling, and maybe a drinking game or two.

"Let's Go Girls" will be further amplified by a talented ensemble of musicians, including Randy Mollner on fiddle, banjo, and mandolin, Kevin Smith on guitar, Liz Pesnel on bass, Brett Baxter on drums, and Ellie Kahn at the keys. These accomplished musicians provide the heart and soul of the show, setting the stage for an unforgettable night of country melodies.

Adding a special touch to the performance, "Let's Go Girls" will feature Jeff Award winner Jacquelyne Jones as a guest vocalist. Jones's dynamic voice will add an extra layer of magic to the already captivating evening.

Set in the always classy Venus Cabaret Theater Chicago, located at 3745 North Southport Avenue, the evening promises an immersive experience that will scream singing with all of your gals. Whether you're a die-hard country music fan or just looking to have a good time, "Let's Go Girls" offers an inclusive and exciting experience for all. For those looking to elevate their evening even further, VIP tickets are available, which include a special themed gift at your seats, making this an opportunity not to be missed.

Dig out those outfits you curated for Eras & Renaissance & get ready to party! Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased through the official Mercury Theater Chicago website or at the box office.

For more information and ticket purchases, please visitClick Here or contact the Mercury Theater Chicago box office at (555) 123-4567.

About Missy Wise Vanderzee:

Missy Wise Vanderzee is a Louisiana native, raised in a house full of singer/musicians, making music an integral part of her life from the very beginning. As a recording artist, Missy has written and released two studio EPs, topping out at #12 on the iTunes charts. In 2013 Missy moved to Chicago and soon after established herself as a prominent figure in the city's thriving musical theater scene, earning two esteemed Joseph Jefferson Awards for her exceptional work in Kokandy's "Bonnie & Clyde" and Boho Theatre's "Bright Star." Beyond regional recognition, she has also been honored with national awards, including First Place in the NATS National Musical Theater Competition and a Bronze Medalist in the internationally esteemed American Traditions Competition. Missy makes her home in Chicago where she sings with bluegrass band "Gussied" & is the founder of Sunburst Vocal Studio.




