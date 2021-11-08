Millikin School Of Theatre & Dance to Present SHE LOVES ME

Considered by many to be the most charming musical ever written, Millikin University's School of Theatre & Dance will present "She Loves Me" at Kirkland Fine Arts Center on Millikin's campus. Performances will be held on Friday, Nov. 12, and Saturday, Nov. 13, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 14, at 2 p.m. Tickets for the show are $20-$25 or free admittance with a Millikin student ID. All attendees will be required to wear a mask while inside Kirkland Fine Arts Center and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

With music by Jerry Bock, book written by Joe Masteroff and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, "She Loves Me" is set in a delightful parfumerie in Budapest in 1937 when two lonely hearts discover that love is clever and may not be as neatly packaged as the fragrances they sell.

When Amalia Balash starts working alongside Georg Nowack at Mr. Maraczek's Parfumerie, the two argue endlessly, while unknowingly writing loving words to each other as a part of an anonymous "dear friend" romantic pen pal service. When Georg finds out who his "dear friend" has been, he looks at their relationship and realizes all that animosity he thought he felt may have been nothing less than love in disguise.

"She Loves Me" premiered on Broadway in 1963 and ran for 301 performances. Subsequently, it had productions in the West End in 1964 and award-winning revivals on each side of the Atlantic in the 1990s, as well as regional productions. "She Loves Me" was revived again on Broadway in 2016, and the production became the first Broadway show ever to be live-streamed.

Much like Millikin University's production of "Phantom of the Opera" in April 2018, the production of "She Loves Me" represents another exciting collaboration between the Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra and Millikin's School of Theatre & Dance.

For more information about the production and tickets, please visit millikin.edu/mevents/she-loves-me.

Millikin University's School of Theatre & Dance is a nationally recognized program, offering conservatory-style training rooted in a liberal arts education. The School's approach to education, known as Performance Learning, offers a comprehensive integration of theory and practice with the added component of collaboration with third-party stakeholders. Through these collaborations, students gain valuable insight and engagement with their chosen professions prior to graduation which helps prepare them for professional success.