Midwest's #1 Blues Brothers Tribute Returns To Raue Center For The Arts

Rock into summer at Raue Center with the Midwest's #1 Blues Brothers tribute! Raue Center For The Arts will welcome the Blooze Brothers back to the stage at 8 p.m. on May 6, 2022. This performance was rescheduled from its original January 14, 2022 date.

"Raue Center is proud to bring the Blooze Brothers back to our stage," says Raue Center Board President, Tim Paul. "Last season, audiences raved about how authentic this act is to the original Dan Akroyd and John Belushi characters," he continued. "The Blooze Brothers will have you dancing and rocking in your seats. I strongly urge you not to miss this return engagement!"

For over a quarter of a century (yes, really), the Blooze Brothers have been one of Chicagoland's most in-demand show bands. Blooze Brothers not only honors the music made by the original Blues Brothers in movies, TV, and recordings but the spirit in which they played - from Dan Aykroyd's love of traditional blues and soul to John Belushi's love of classic rock. Like Aykroyd and Belushi, the Blooze Brothers fuse those great musical traditions into a stage show that energizes and delights hundreds of thousands of music fans across the greater Chicago area and beyond every year.

Learn more at www.rauecenter.org.