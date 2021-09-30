Metropolis Presents Songs and Sing Alongs In AN EVENING WITH RONNIE RICE: IT'S NOT A CONCERT, IT'S A PARTY

Fan favorite Ronnie Rice returns to the stage at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre's indoor theatre for a night of songs and sing alongs. An Evening with Ronnie Rice: It's Not a Concert, It's a Party performs November 13, 2021.

Ronnie Rice returns to the Metropolis for a night of songs and sing alongs this November. If you have a favorite song, just yell it out! Ronnie knows them all! If you feel like getting up and dancing, go to it! If you want to sing along, sing it LOUD! Just remember, when Ronnie starts singing and playing, the party begins. Ronnie Rice picked up a guitar when he was 16 years old and hasn't put it down yet! He began his musical career as a solo performer in Evanston, Illinois. In the late 1960s, Ron joined the Chicago-based group, The New Colony Six and sang lead vocals on many of their hit records, including oldies favorites I Will Always Think About You and Things I'd Like to Say.

In the mid-1970s, Ronnie began developing and perfecting his unique blend of Rock 'n Roll classics. Today, Ronnie performs at over 100-concerts a year throughout the United States.

If you have a favorite song, just yell it out! Ronnie knows them all! If you feel like getting up and dancing, go to it! If you want to sing along, sing it LOUD! Just remember, when Ronnie starts singing and playing, the party begins.

If you remember greasers, surfing, hot rods, American Bandstand and all those great dances, fads and songs that came out of Detroit, Philadelphia and California or if you just want to have a really terrific time listening to some great Rock 'n Roll-then you're in for a real treat.

Shift into high gear-the excitement is about to begin. Tune up your doo-wah-diddies and bop-shoo- bops and get ready to shake, rattle and roll with "Mr. Sing-Along" himself-Ronnie Rice.

COVID Protocols: All patrons will be required to show proof of vaccination (along with a photo ID) in order to enter the theatre, or show proof of a negative covid test as well as wear a mask while in the theatre. For more information on covid protocols visit Metropolis' website.

Metropolis thanks you in advance for helping to provide the safest environment possible for the return to live indoor entertainment.

An Evening with Ronnie Rice: It's Not a Concert, It's a Party will be held Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $30, Stage Tables are $35 and can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com, via phone at 847.577.2121, or via email at customerservice@metropolisarts.com.

The Metropolis Box Office is currently open Monday-Saturday 12:00-4:00pm. On performance days, the Box Office will be open from noon through intermission of the performance.