Metropolis Performing Arts Center to Host Wine Tasting Fundraiser

Metropolis' annual Wine Tasting Fundraiser is being held at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, January 25, 2020.

Metropolis Wine Tasting Fundraiser is an afternoon at Metropolis sampling a wide array of wines selected and provided by Tuscan Market & Wine Shop's distributors. Wines are available for tasting and purchase with 10% of sales donated to Metropolis. Event features raffle, silent auction, heavy hors d'oeuvres, entertainment and the ever popular wine-pull. Come in from the cold for Metropolis Wine Tasting!

The Wine Tasting Fundraiser will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 2:00-5:00 P.M. at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre. Tickets are $45 per person and are available online at www.MetropolisArts.com or by visiting or calling the Box Office at 847.577.2121.

Buy a raffle ticket (or two) for your chance to win a special vacation package entitled Farmhouse Luxury in Napa Vineyards, which includes The Setting Wine Tasting, Schramsberg Cave Tour & Tasting, $150 gift certificate to the Culinary Institute of America, and The Setting Inn 3-Night Stay for 2. Raffle tickets are $50 each, and only 200 will be sold. Winner to be announced at the Metropolis Wine Tasting on January 25, 2020 at 4:30pm; winners need not be present to win.

This experience includes:

• 3-night stay at The Setting Inn for 2 at this beautiful property surrounded by vineyards

• Private tasting of The Setting Wines

• Schramsberg Winery Cave Tour and Tasting

• Culinary Institute of America culinary experience

• Winspire cooking & concierge service

• Round Trip Airfare for 2 courtesy of American Airlines

Raffle tickets are available online at www.MetropolisArts.com or by visiting or calling the Box Office at 847.577.2121.

The Wine Tasting Fundraiser is proudly brought to you by the following sponsors: Season Special Event Sponsors: James J. Bertucci, CFP AXA Advisors; Drost Kivlahan McMahon & O'Connor LLC; Northwest Community Healthcare; Wells Fargo Advisors; Tasting Sponsor: Tuscan Market & Wine Shop; Wine Country Raffle Sponsor: American Airlines; Souvenir Wine Bag Sponsor: Arlington Comfort Dental; Souvenir Wine Glass Sponsor: Ric & Donna Sisi / Suburban Accents, Inc.; Napa Level Sponsor: Ennes & Associates, Inc.; Sonoma Level Sponsors: Bottle & Bottega - Arlington Heights; Jennifer Burnidge, CLU, CHFC - State Farm Insurance; Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage; Law Offices of John J. Corbett; Elizabeth Kilbourne Career Strategies; Klein, Daday, Aretos, and O'Donoghue LLC; In-Kind Sponsors: FastSigns Arlington Heights; Nothing Bundt Cakes.

Metropolis Wine Tasting Fundraiser Steering Committee includes Denise Beihoffer, Jessica Braun, Elizabeth Bowen Cloud, John Corbett, Erika Cutlip, Yeulanda Degala, Krista Evans, Annie Gazda, Kobra Hall, Susan Holmbraker, Elizabeth Kilbourne, Valerie Kinney, Randal Klaproth, Patricia Lock, Janet Meinheit, Nikki Mather, Laurie Mitchell, Megan Puzen, and Colleen Ungurean.

Proceeds from this fundraiser benefit Metropolis' theatrical and arts education programs. Metropolis is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Ave at 111 W. Campbell Street. Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theater. For more information about Metropolis and a listing of upcoming performances, go to MetropolisArts.com or call the Box Office at 847.577. 2121.

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre provides professional entertainment and arts education, enriching our community.





