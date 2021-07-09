Mercury Theater Chicago Announces 2021-2022 Season

Artistic Director Christopher Chase Carter and Managing Director Shane Murray-Corcoran today announced the 2021-2022 Mercury Theater Chicago season. Mercury Theater Chicago welcomes audiences back in November to its beautiful home in the Southport Corridor with the feel-good blockbuster hit SISTER ACT directed by Reneisha Jenkins, featuring Chicago favorites Alexis J. Roston and Hollis Resnik. The season continues with a tribute to WOMEN OF SOUL, written and directed by Daryl D. Brooks. A spectacular musical based on the movie PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT, will celebrate PRIDE Month directed by Artistic Director Christopher Chase Carter and features Honey West; and the Chicago Premiere of the hilarious murder mystery CLUE, directed by Executive Producer Walter Stearns.

"As Mercury Theater Chicago prepares for its joyous reopening, I am ecstatic and energized by the season we have assembled. Our goal was to program diverse productions that provide an entertaining experience for all as we gather together again," comments Artistic Director Christopher Chase Carter.

Memberships and tickets for Sister Act are on sale now at www.MercuryTheaterChicago.com.

SISTER ACT

November 5, 2021 to January 9, 2022

Music by Alan Menken, Lyrics by Glenn Slater

Book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellne, and Douglas Carter Beane

Directed by Reneisha Jenkins

Music Direction by Diana Lawrence

Choreography by Christopher Chase Carter

Featuring Chicago Legends Alexis J. Roston (Deloris) and Hollis Resnik (Mother Superior)

This feel-good musical comedy is based on the hit 1992 film that has audiences jumping to their feet! Featuring original music by Tony and Oscar winner, Alan Menken (Newsies, Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors), this uplifting musical was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. When disco diva, Deloris Van Cartier, witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won't be a found: a convent! Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior. Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community but, in doing so, blows her cover. Sister Act is reason to rejoice!

WOMEN OF SOUL

January 27, 2022 to March 13, 2022

Written and Directed by Daryl D. Brooks

A celebration of the most powerful women of soul to ever grace the stage. You'll jump to your feet as we honor incredible women including Whitney Houston, Donna Summer, Diana Ross, Janet Jackson, Janis Joplin, and of course, you'll get a little of Gladys, Dionne and Patti. Featuring powerhouse voices singing memorable music including "I Say a Little Prayer" "I Will Survive" and "Respect." This concert recognizes the struggles and triumphs these women went through to reach the pinnacle of their success. This is a once in a lifetime musical masterpiece that you will want to experience over and over again!

PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT

June 10, 2022 to August 7, 2022

Book by Stephan Elliott and Allan Scott

Based on the MGM Film

Directed and Choreographed by Artistic Director Christopher Chase Carter

Music Direction by Executive Producer Eugene Dizon

Featuring legendary cabaret chanteuse Honey West as Bernadette

Based on the smash-hit movie, Priscilla is the heartwarming, uplifting adventure of a glamorous Sydney-based performing trio who take their show to the middle of the Australian outback. They hop aboard a battered old bus (nicknamed Priscilla) searching for love and friendship and end up finding more than they ever imagined. With a hit parade of dance floor favorites including "It's Raining Men," "I Will Survive," "Hot Stuff," "Boogie Wonderland," "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun," and "I Love The Nightlife" this wildly fresh and funny musical is a journey to the heart of fabulous!

CLUE on stage

August 26, 2022 to October 30, 2022

Adapted from the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn and Sandy Rustin

Additional Materials by Hunter Foster and Eric Price

Directed by Executive Producer Walter Stearns

Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by Wadsworth - the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. Clue is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out...WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT!