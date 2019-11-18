Mercury Theater Chicago Announces Production Of SHEAR MADNESS

L. Walter Stearns, Executive Director of Mercury Theater Chicago, announced today that a production of the hit murder mystery comedy SHEAR MADNESS will run on the main stage from February 7 through March 29. The press opening is Sunday, February 16 at 7pm. This comic murder mystery has slayed the hearts of audiences around the world for more than 40 years, following the story of a murder committed above the Shear Madness Salon - leaving it up to the audience to catch the killer among the actors. SHEAR MADNESS will be directed by the Jeff Award winning Warner Crocker.

SHEAR MADNESS - Chicago's Hilarious Whodunit! - this wildly popular interactive comedy keeps audiences laughing as they try to outwit suspects and catch a killer. A murder is committed, and the audience gets to spot the clues, question the suspects and solve the funniest mystery in the annals of crime. The outcome is never the same, which is why many audience members return again and again to the scene of the mayhem. New clues and up to the minute improvisation deliver a different show every night.

Voted Best Comedy of the Year seven times by the Boston Globe and recipient of the title Best Play of the Year by both the Chicago Sun-Times and the Philadelphia Enquirer, SHEAR MADNESS has also been inducted into the Comedy Hall of Fame, the first play ever to receive that accolade. SHEAR MADNESS is listed in the Guinness Book of World Records as the longest running play in the history of the U.S.A. The record was set by the SHEAR MADNESS Boston company in November 1987, with 12,610 consecutive performances.

SHEAR MADNESS runs from February 7 through March 29. The press opening is Sunday, February 16 at 7pm. The performance schedule is Wednesdays at 8pm, Thursdays at 8pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 3pm and 8pm and Sundays at 3pm. Individual tickets range from $40-80 and are available online at www.MercuryTheaterChicago.com, over the phone at 773.325.1700, or in person at the Mercury Theater box office at 3745 N. Southport Avenue, Chicago. ASL Interpretation will be available at select performances, to be announced at a later date.





