Manual Cinema's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Extended Through December 31

Due to popular demand, Manual Cinema's Christmas Carol, the critically acclaimed, 2020-set streaming adaption of Charles Dickens's holiday classic, has been extended and will now be available for on-demand viewing through December 31.

The Chicago-based interdisciplinary performance collective premiered its new adaptation of the most famous holiday tale of all time as a live streaming production, December 3-20. Each show was performed live in Manual Cinema's studio in a socially distanced manner, and live streamed directly to audiences by Marquee TV (marquee.tv) - the foremost digital deliverer of performing arts content.

Live performances will wrap up as scheduled with two shows, Sunday, December 20 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. CT.

On Monday, December 21, Marquee TV will add a recorded performance to its on-demand streaming line-up, where it will be available for 24/7 viewing through December 31. Tickets are $15. Closed captioning is available on all streams.

Visit marquee.tv/videos/manualcinema-christmascarol for tickets and more information.