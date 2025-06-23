MONOPOLY LIFESIZED: Travel Edition Extended at Blume Studios

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



MONOPOLY LIFESIZED: Travel Edition has been extended in Charlotte through September 21, 2025, following a successful run and strong ticket sales. The large-scale, interactive experience based on Hasbro’s iconic board game is now welcoming guests at Blume Studios (904 Post St.), where it opened in early May and has already sold over 10,000 tickets.

Adapted from the original MONOPOLY LIFESIZED experience in London, the Travel Edition invites players to step inside a life-sized version of the classic game. Participants move across the board, visiting familiar spaces like Park Place, Water Works, and Free Parking while solving puzzles, unlocking clues, and avoiding the dreaded “Go to Jail.” The experience blends live action gameplay with escape-room style challenges in a fast-paced, strategic adventure suitable for families, friends, or team-building outings.

Charlotte media outlets have praised the production as “larger than life” (WCCB) and “a blast” (WCNC), with QCity Metro calling it “perfect for a date night, family outing or friend event,” and Queen City News raving: “It’s a childhood game come to life!”

Beyond the game, guests can relax in the Top Hat Lounge, a themed bar offering snacks and MONOPOLY-inspired cocktails, or enjoy a variety of free games—including ping pong, air hockey, and board games—in the venue’s game lounge.

Located in Charlotte’s Iron District, Blume Studios is a 32,000-square-foot venue transformed from a historic pipe foundry into a vibrant home for immersive entertainment. It has previously hosted Space Explorers: The Infinite and Faulty Towers: The Dining Experience. In addition to ticketed events, the space features interactive installations, art exhibits, soundscapes, and a full-service bar.

MONOPOLY LIFESIZED first launched in London in 2021 and has since welcomed nearly half a million guests worldwide. Charlotte marks a key part of its U.S. expansion following successful runs in the UK and Denver.

Tickets start at $42.89 and are on sale now at blumenthalarts.org/monopoly. Discounts are available for groups of four or more, with special perks for parties of 12+.

Comments